Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa set to start barring any setbacks at practice

A short time ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores met with the media ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here, he announced that the team’s starting quarterback “assuming everything goes well in practice today” would be Tua Tagovailoa.

flores: "i let those guys know assuming everything goes well in practice today, tua is going to start the game." — josh houtz (@houtz) October 15, 2021

This comes as no surprise as QB1 was practicing all week. The only thing left for the Dolphins to do is officially activate him to the 53-man roster. Which again, if everything goes as expected, should come within the next 24 hours.

Tagovailoa hasn’t suited up for the Dolphins since a blindside hit knocked him out of Miami’s week two matchup vs the Bills. And since losing Miami’s starting quarterback, the team has gone a disappointing 0-4. He now comes back with Miami’s season in jeopardy and a must-win game (for lack of a better word) vs the winless Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence.

Brian Flores on his message to Tua ahead of #MIAvsJAX #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/lHeXmhtxwz — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 15, 2021

The team hopes Tua will be a spark an offense that currently ranks 31st in points per game (15.8), 30th in passing yards (191.4), and dead last in running the football. (70.4)

The time is now for Tagovailoa to put the team on his back and prove he can be the type of passer many fans had expected when he was selected with the 5th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Simply put; Save us Tua Tagovailoa, you’re our only hope.



What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa starting vs the Jacksonville Jaguars? Is this a must-win game vs. the winless Jacksonville Jaguars? What is your prediction for Sunday’s game? Let us know in the comments section below!

