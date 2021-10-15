 clock menu more-arrow no yes

REPORT: Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker expected to make trip to London

The Dolphins could use two of the team’s best players on Sunday.

Syndication: Palm Beach Post BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Help is on the way for the struggling Miami Dolphins and that help may not be limited to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite not practicing on Thursday, Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker are expected to join the team in London for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Parker didn’t play against Tampa Bay but the receiver wasn’t put on injured reserve, which is a promising sign for his short-term availability. Howard, though, struggled against the Bucs and entered the game banged up.

Parker didn’t practice with what was reported as shoulder and hamstring injuries. Howard is dealing with shoulder and groin issues.

The Dolphins need all the help they can get as the team hasn’t won since Week 1 in New England. Preston Williams, who caught three receptions for 60 yards last Sunday, joined the injury report on Thursday with a reported groin injury.

The kickoff between the Jaguars (0-5) and the Dolphins (1-4) is slated for 9:30 a.m.

