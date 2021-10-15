REPORT: Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker expected to make trip to London

Help is on the way for the struggling Miami Dolphins and that help may not be limited to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite not practicing on Thursday, Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker are expected to join the team in London for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Both Howard and Parker are expected to make the trip to London, per source. https://t.co/glvAsVPnTM — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 14, 2021

Parker didn’t play against Tampa Bay but the receiver wasn’t put on injured reserve, which is a promising sign for his short-term availability. Howard, though, struggled against the Bucs and entered the game banged up.

Parker didn’t practice with what was reported as shoulder and hamstring injuries. Howard is dealing with shoulder and groin issues.

The Dolphins need all the help they can get as the team hasn’t won since Week 1 in New England. Preston Williams, who caught three receptions for 60 yards last Sunday, joined the injury report on Thursday with a reported groin injury.

The kickoff between the Jaguars (0-5) and the Dolphins (1-4) is slated for 9:30 a.m.