Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa practices on Wednesday; should be ready to go Sunday vs Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins announced yesterday afternoon that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be "designated to return" to practice this week—which means the team has 21 days (less now) to activate the second-year quarterback to the 53-man roster.

Tagovailoa is still officially on injured reserve, but everything seems to be headed in the right direction, as many have reported Miami's QB1 practiced with the team earlier today in Miami Gardens.

All that is necessary now for Tua to play on Sunday is a healthy week of practice. And if today was any indication, it looks like Miami might get their starting quarterback back for this weekend's matchup vs. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in London.

But don't take my word for it.

enjoy some of these videos that were surfacing around the internet this afternoon.

First, a video from the Sun Sentinel's newest Dolphins' beat writer, David Furones.

Probably my favorite video of them all is this beauty from Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley. #TuaHasTheLaunchCodes

And lastly, a few videos of Tua Tagovailoa connecting with fellow Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle. Can these two recreate the success they had at Tuscaloosa? Will this be Waddle's breakout game? I sure hope so.

Just kidding, here's one more from Brendan Tobin of 790 the Ticket. #TuaIsByke

Tua Tagovailoa back on the practice field! #FinsUp Watched by The King Of The Dolphins! pic.twitter.com/eLCsY1eXzr — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 13, 2021

One last nugget, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, suggests we might have to wait until Friday for the team to announce who the starting quarterback is. #KeepTheJagsGuessing As it appears, there's a press conference scheduled for Friday afternoon. However, he does say Tua is "on track" to be the quarterback for the London game.

Here's what head coach Brian Flores said earlier today about Tagovailoa playing Sunday.

(With QB Tua Tagovailoa being designated for return, do you expect him at practice today?) – “He’ll be at practice, yes. And yeah, we’re excited to get him back. I know he’s excited to get out there. We’ll take it one day at a time still, but we’re moving enough in the right direction that he’ll be out there. He’ll have an opportunity to practice and hopefully play in the game.” (How’s he feeling? I know you said he’s still dealing with a good bit of pain and it’s kind of about pain management or tolerance on his part?) – “Yeah, if you ask him, he’s 100 percent, he’s fine. So he’s not going to tell anybody any different. He’s made a lot of progress but we know he’s dealing with something. He’s going to tough it out. That’s just the type of kid he is. But we’ve just got to see how it goes through practice, get back into the swing of things and we’re hopeful that he’ll do well in practice today and be available this weekend.”

Time will tell, but if the Dolphins hope to turn this season around, it does fall on the shoulders of one man. Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa.

What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa practicing this week? Do you think he will be the starting quarterback this week vs. the Jaguars? How do you think Tagovailoa can change this offense? Let us know in the comments section below!