Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Mac Jones’ first comeback win leaves his Patriots teammates impressed - Pats Pulpit

The rookie led his team to a 25-22 victory in Houston on Sunday.





Jets Week 5 Anti-Game Ball: Ryan Griffin - Gang Green Nation

After trying out something new last week and handing out a game ball, this week we return to handing out an anti-game ball.

This week’s anti-game ball provides a bit of a challenge. There were few...





Buffalo Bills take commanding lead in race for AFC 1 seed with win - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs finished number two and number one in the AFC playoff rankings last year, respectively. Kansas City’s win over Buffalo in the regular season was a big...

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Colts final: MVP, 6 Winners and 6 Losers - Baltimore Beatdown

MVP discussions begin and end with Lamar Jackson





The Steelers’ 27-19 victory over the Broncos is one they can build on - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers finally broke their slide with a 27-19 victory over the Broncos at Heinz Field. In doing so, they executed a style that could be quite successful moving forward.





Execution or play-calling? The Zac Taylor conversation needs nuance - Cincy Jungle

Cincinnati’s wild loss to Green Bay cannot be fairly placed on any one person’s shoulders.





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Chargers outlast Browns 47-42 in a shootout - Dawgs By Nature

The tough stretch of Cleveland’s schedule starts with the Chargers

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Injury News: Laremy Tunsil to Attempt to Play Through Torn Thumb Ligament - Battle Red Blog

After sitting out during the New England game, Laremy Tunsil will attempt to play through the pain.





Derrick Henry joins elite company with big Week 5 performance - Music City Miracles

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Derrick Henry is unstoppable. If it feels like The King sets a new record or joins elite company every week, it’s because he probably does.

There are plenty of...





5 takeaways from Urban Meyer’s bizarre, disjointed postgame press conference - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars are still winless, and their head coach still doesn’t seem to have a full hold on his team.





Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts blow 16-point fourth-quarter lead to lose in Baltimore - Stampede Blue

Woof. It’s hard to wrap one’s head around all that went down in Baltimore for Monday Night Football. We’ll give it a shot anyway.

AFC WEST:

Do the Broncos need an attitude adjustment about what happened Sunday? - Mile High Report

It wasn’t just that the Steelers played better. It was that the Broncos played bad - for way too much of the game.





Chargers News: Justin Herbert breaks a pair of records against Browns - Bolts From The Blue

What can’t this young quarterback do?





Jon Gruden resigns: What’s next for Raiders - Silver And Black Pride

How does everyone move on from this bombshell?





Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury: timetable, replacements, more - Arrowhead Pride

Edwards-Helaire was injured in the Sunday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

NFC EAST:

Report: Kenny Golladay expected to miss 1-2 weeks with knee injury - Big Blue View

The Giants catch a break with the severity of Golladay’s injury





No, I don’t know what the Eagles have in Jalen Hurts, either - Bleeding Green Nation

He was bad. He was good. He was in between, too.





Dallas Cowboys lesson learned: Perfection no longer required - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys won despite a bunch of mistakes, and that is important.





Ron Rivera is frustrated with his team, but when do changes start to come? - Hogs Haven

Following a 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera said that he’s frustrated with his team, but where’s the accountability from the coaches?

NFC NORTH:

Long TD to Ja’Marr Chase was a result of miscommunication and guessing, says LaFleur - Acme Packing Company

"Unfortunately, they guessed wrong."





Dan Campbell’s heart is all the way in - Pride Of Detroit

An emotional Dan Campbell showed how much he cared after another hard Lions loss.





Tests negative on Chicago Bears’ Fields’ knee, still ready to roll - Windy City Gridiron

The rookie remains in one healthy, unwavering piece.





Man, That Sure Didn’t Feel Like A Win - Daily Norseman

I just don’t get this team

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Return to the Passing Game in Win at Washington - Canal Street Chronicles

There may be a method to Payton’s madness





3 Up, 3 Down: Kyle Pitts has arrived - The Falcoholic

Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.





The Optimist: The Carolina Panthers are still building themselves up - Cat Scratch Reader

Two losses hardly make a streak.





Bucs win, history is made, Vita Vea back on the stat sheet - Bucs Nation

Personal achievements, career milestones, and an unsung hero gets his sack (well, half)

NFC WEST:

49ers injury news: Trey Lance has a left knee sprain and could miss 1-2 weeks - Niners Nation

Shanahan is hopeful Jimmy Garoppolo, K’Waun Williams, and perhaps JaMycal Hasty return after the bye week.





Arizona Cardinals need to get healthy heading into their upcoming schedule - Revenge of the Birds

An amazing start to the season has one big question mark lingering over it for the Arizona Cardinals... Can they get back healthy?

Against the San Francisco 49ers they were missing their top two...





Why the Seahawks are a sinking ship, and Pete Carroll is going down with the wreckage - Field Gulls

In years past, it felt like the Seattle Seahawks could do just about anything; draft a Hall of Fame QB and future Super Bowl champion in the third round? Sure. Assemble a legendary defense that is...





Rams’ Matthew Stafford is least-sacked QB in the NFL - Turf Show Times

And he’s playing an awful lot like Peyton Manning did during his first Super Bowl win