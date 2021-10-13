Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Mac Jones’ first comeback win leaves his Patriots teammates impressed - Pats Pulpit
The rookie led his team to a 25-22 victory in Houston on Sunday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 5 Anti-Game Ball: Ryan Griffin - Gang Green Nation
After trying out something new last week and handing out a game ball, this week we return to handing out an anti-game ball.
This week’s anti-game ball provides a bit of a challenge. There were few...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills take commanding lead in race for AFC 1 seed with win - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs finished number two and number one in the AFC playoff rankings last year, respectively. Kansas City’s win over Buffalo in the regular season was a big...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Colts final: MVP, 6 Winners and 6 Losers - Baltimore Beatdown
MVP discussions begin and end with Lamar Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers’ 27-19 victory over the Broncos is one they can build on - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers finally broke their slide with a 27-19 victory over the Broncos at Heinz Field. In doing so, they executed a style that could be quite successful moving forward.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Execution or play-calling? The Zac Taylor conversation needs nuance - Cincy Jungle
Cincinnati’s wild loss to Green Bay cannot be fairly placed on any one person’s shoulders.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Chargers outlast Browns 47-42 in a shootout - Dawgs By Nature
The tough stretch of Cleveland’s schedule starts with the Chargers
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Injury News: Laremy Tunsil to Attempt to Play Through Torn Thumb Ligament - Battle Red Blog
After sitting out during the New England game, Laremy Tunsil will attempt to play through the pain.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Derrick Henry joins elite company with big Week 5 performance - Music City Miracles
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Derrick Henry is unstoppable. If it feels like The King sets a new record or joins elite company every week, it’s because he probably does.
There are plenty of...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
5 takeaways from Urban Meyer’s bizarre, disjointed postgame press conference - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars are still winless, and their head coach still doesn’t seem to have a full hold on his team.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts blow 16-point fourth-quarter lead to lose in Baltimore - Stampede Blue
Woof. It’s hard to wrap one’s head around all that went down in Baltimore for Monday Night Football. We’ll give it a shot anyway.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Do the Broncos need an attitude adjustment about what happened Sunday? - Mile High Report
It wasn’t just that the Steelers played better. It was that the Broncos played bad - for way too much of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Justin Herbert breaks a pair of records against Browns - Bolts From The Blue
What can’t this young quarterback do?
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Jon Gruden resigns: What’s next for Raiders - Silver And Black Pride
How does everyone move on from this bombshell?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury: timetable, replacements, more - Arrowhead Pride
Edwards-Helaire was injured in the Sunday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Report: Kenny Golladay expected to miss 1-2 weeks with knee injury - Big Blue View
The Giants catch a break with the severity of Golladay’s injury
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
No, I don’t know what the Eagles have in Jalen Hurts, either - Bleeding Green Nation
He was bad. He was good. He was in between, too.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dallas Cowboys lesson learned: Perfection no longer required - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys won despite a bunch of mistakes, and that is important.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Ron Rivera is frustrated with his team, but when do changes start to come? - Hogs Haven
Following a 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera said that he’s frustrated with his team, but where’s the accountability from the coaches?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Long TD to Ja’Marr Chase was a result of miscommunication and guessing, says LaFleur - Acme Packing Company
"Unfortunately, they guessed wrong."
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Dan Campbell’s heart is all the way in - Pride Of Detroit
An emotional Dan Campbell showed how much he cared after another hard Lions loss.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Tests negative on Chicago Bears’ Fields’ knee, still ready to roll - Windy City Gridiron
The rookie remains in one healthy, unwavering piece.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Man, That Sure Didn’t Feel Like A Win - Daily Norseman
I just don’t get this team
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints Return to the Passing Game in Win at Washington - Canal Street Chronicles
There may be a method to Payton’s madness
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: Kyle Pitts has arrived - The Falcoholic
Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: The Carolina Panthers are still building themselves up - Cat Scratch Reader
Two losses hardly make a streak.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs win, history is made, Vita Vea back on the stat sheet - Bucs Nation
Personal achievements, career milestones, and an unsung hero gets his sack (well, half)
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury news: Trey Lance has a left knee sprain and could miss 1-2 weeks - Niners Nation
Shanahan is hopeful Jimmy Garoppolo, K’Waun Williams, and perhaps JaMycal Hasty return after the bye week.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals need to get healthy heading into their upcoming schedule - Revenge of the Birds
An amazing start to the season has one big question mark lingering over it for the Arizona Cardinals... Can they get back healthy?
Against the San Francisco 49ers they were missing their top two...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why the Seahawks are a sinking ship, and Pete Carroll is going down with the wreckage - Field Gulls
In years past, it felt like the Seattle Seahawks could do just about anything; draft a Hall of Fame QB and future Super Bowl champion in the third round? Sure. Assemble a legendary defense that is...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams’ Matthew Stafford is least-sacked QB in the NFL - Turf Show Times
And he’s playing an awful lot like Peyton Manning did during his first Super Bowl win
Loading comments...