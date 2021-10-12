Dolphins sign wide receiver Travis Fulgham to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins made a minor roster move Tuesday afternoon when the team signed veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham to the team’s practice squad.

The former sixth-round pick of the 2019 NFL Draft caught 38 passes last season with the Philadelphia Eagles totaling 539 yards (14.2YPC) and four touchdowns. Fulgham played college football at Old Dominion.

The 26-year-old WR was a bit of a household name for those who play fantasy football throughout parts of the 2020 fantasy season. As ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques alluded to, Miami’s newest wide receiver caught 29 receptions for 435 yards and 4 TDs between weeks 4-8. #FantasyGawd

(To make room for Fulgham, the team released wide receiver Brandon Powell from the practice squad.)

The Dolphins have signed WR Travis Fulgham to their practice squad, releasing WR Brandon Powell.



Fulgham had a breakout season with the Eagles in 2020, recording 29 catches for 435 yards and 4 TD between Weeks 4-8. He was the NFL's leading receiver during that stretch — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 12, 2021

It is anyone’s guess what this means for Miami’s current receiving corps, one that has been banged up in recent weeks.

Is DeVante Parker out longer than anticipated?

Will William Fuller be shut down for the season?

Heck, maybe the team is looking to trade one of their wide receivers?

Whatever the case, the team saw an opportunity to add a veteran presence to this offense (or at least the practice squad) for relatively nothing. Fulgham is an acorn. And while the Dolphins may struggle to find studs in the draft, there are more than a couple of instances where a practice squad player or veteran free agent was brought into Miami and built a name for themself.

For one month Travis Fulgham was everything to me pic.twitter.com/ECHlsHqef7 — “Salary Cap Guru” Traw (@Whatshis40) August 31, 2021

Welcome to the Dolphins, Travis Fulgham.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins signing Travis Fulgham to the practice squad? Are you sad to see Brandon Powell leave? Do you think this means anything for the status of DeVante Parker or Will Fuller? Let us know in the comments section below!