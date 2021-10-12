2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Cardinals hold on to top spot after 17-10 win over 49ers

As we head into Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season, lots of uncertainties remain. However, one uncertainty that is no longer in question is who the top team is in the NFL. (At least IMO) With another thrilling victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals—led by their defense—retained our top spot in this week's power rankings. But what about the rest of the league?

As you can expect, the Miami Dolphins continue to plummet after being run over by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. It was ugly, but not all football over the weekend was as challenging to watch as Miami. Many of this week’s slate of games came down to one final possession, and I know many of us watched as our AFC East rival cement their spot at the top of the AFC with a win over Patrick Mahomes and the 2020 AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a wild week, but not as wild as these power rankings are about to be.

For those that don't know, the way we do Power Rankings on The Phinsider is slightly different than other places around the web. Instead of just taking last week's rankings, moving teams that won up and teams that loss down, we start with a clean slate every week. Then, Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle alternate picks in a draft-style rankings, answering the question, "Who will win the Super Bowl?" It can sometimes lead to dramatic changes in the rankings, but it can also lead to a team staying in place, despite maybe a poor showing the previous weekend.

This week, Nogle is traveling, so I (@Houtz) will be going Hans Solo!

