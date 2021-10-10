Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins have had a rough time of it through the first four weeks of the season ad week five looks to be no more forgiving than the previous four. After dropping a game last week to the underdog Indianapolis Colts the Dolphins get to travel across the state this week to take on the NFL’s defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for the Buccaneers, they enter the game three and one having dropped only one game this season, to the Los Angeles Rams, two weeks ago, before rebounding last week to defeat the New England Patriots in New England by a thin 19 to 17 margin. The Dolphins will need to play their best game this season, by far, to hope to secure the win this afternoon.

Miami Dolphins (1-3) 2nd AFC East @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) 1st NFC South