Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker to miss game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Marek Brave
Cincinnati Bengals v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver, DeVante Parker, will not play today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury.

Miami’s coaches had hoped to have Parker test his hamstring before today’s match-up, however Darlington reports that Parker woke up with his leg feeling tight. The Dolphins decided to take the safe route and rule him as OUT before even taking the field pre-game.

DeVante Parker joins fellow starting Dolphins’ WR Will Fuller on the sidelines for Sunday’s contest.

On-again, off-again wide receiver, Isaiah Ford, has been elevated to the active roster for this game, and will look to build on the chemistry he and Brissett reportedly had in training camp. Preston Williams will take on a larger role for the suddenly short-handed wide receiver unit which is also without Jakeem Grant following this week’s trade with Chicago.

The Dolphins and Buccaneers kick off at 1pm ET from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

