Dolphins vs Colts Week 4 injury report: Deiter down, Indy missing key starters

The Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are heading into what has shaped up to be an early-season must-win matchup for both sides, and each team is entering the game shorthanded.

Game statuses for Dolphins-Colts are available — only Michael Deiter down, everyone else for Miami good to go. pic.twitter.com/5ld21E5cww — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 1, 2021

The Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), as the second-year passer is in his second week of a short-term injured reserve stint. Miami will also be missing starting center Michael Deiter (foot/quad) who is headed to IR following an injury suffered in Wednesday’s practice. Jacoby Brissett and Greg Mancz will be replacing Miami’s two offensive starters respectively. Miami’s injury report is otherwise free of game designations, meaning all other players on the active roster are set to go.

The Colts will also be without several key starters. All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin), and cornerback Rock Ya-SIn (ankle) have been ruled out. Tight end Jack Doyle (back), running back Jonathan Taylor (knee), starting quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles), and guard Mike Glowinski (knee) are listed as questionable. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Taylor is expected to play. Wentz should also be good to go after gutting through his ankle injuries last week against the Titans. Glowinski practiced in full on Friday, indicating that his status is trending upwards for Sunday’s contest.

