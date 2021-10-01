The Splash Zone 10/1/21: Will Fuller Back At Practice

Will Fuller was absent from practice on Wednesday as the receiver was dealing with an injury he sustained against the Raiders on Sunday. Fuller was back at practice yesterday though and should be available for this weekends matchup against the Colts. Michael Deiter however missed practice after being limited on Wednesday. If for whatever reason that Deiter cannot play Sunday, look for Greg Mancz to slide in at center.

