NFL Wildcard Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s third Wildcard Round game today features a showdown between the NFC South and the NFC East. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel North to Maryland today to take on the Washington Football Team. The Buccaneers come into this game as the second-place team in the NFC South and coming off a win over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. Tampa holds the number five seed in the NFC Playoffs. Washington comes into this game as the champions in the NFC East and coming off a win last week over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Washington Football Team holds the number four seed in the NFC’s Playoffs.

The Buccaneers held onto the 11th best offense in the NFL for this past season, gaining an average of 394.4 yards per game. Tampa was 4th in the NFL through the air with an average of 298.5 yards per game and ranked 28th in the NFL on the ground, rushing for an average of 94.9 yards per game. Washington comes into the playoffs with the 30th ranked offense with an average of 337.9 yards per game. Washington was ranked 24th through the air with 237.7 yards gained per game and ranked 26th on the ground, gaining an average of 100.7 yards per contest on the ground.

It was the Washington Football Team that was better defensively, Ranked 2nd overall, yielding an average of 304.56 yards per game. Washington was ranked 2nd against the pass, giving up an average of 191.75 yards per game, and 13th against the ground game, yielding an average of 112.81 yards per game on the ground. The Buccaneers were ranked 6th overall in defense, giving up an average of 327.13 yards per contest. The Bucs were 1st against the run, giving up an average of 80.56 yards per game, and 21st against the pass, yielding an average of 246.56 yards per game.

