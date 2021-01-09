NFL Wildcard Round - Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s second Wildcard Round game today features a showdown between two NFC West teams. The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Washington State today to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks come into this game as the NFC West Champions and coming off a win over the San Francisco 49ers last weekend. The Seahawks hold the number three seed in the NFC Playoffs. The Rams come into this game as the second-place team in the NFC West and coming off a win last week over the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams are the number six seed in the NFC’s Playoffs.

The Seahawks held onto the 12th best offense in the NFL for this past season, gaining an average of 388.5 yards per game. The Seahawks were 13th in the NFL through the air with an average of 265.3 yards per game and ranked 12th in the NFL on the ground, rushing for an average of 123.2 yards per game. The Rams come into the playoffs with the 15th ranked offense with an average of 387.6 yards gained per game. The Rams were ranked 15th through the air with 261.4 yards per and ranked 10th on the ground, gaining an average of 126.1 yards per contest.

It was the Rams that were better defensively, Ranked 1st overall, yielding an average of 281.94 yards per game. The Rams were ranked 1st against the pass, giving up an average of 190.69 yards per game, and 3rd against the ground game, yielding an average of 91.25 yards per game on the ground. The Seahawks were ranked 22nd overall in defense, giving up an average of 380.56 yards per contest. The Seahawks were 5th against the run, giving up an average of 95.56 yards per game, and 31st against the pass, yielding an average of 285 yards per game.

