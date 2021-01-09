NFL Wildcard Round - Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s Wildcard Round kicks off with a showdown between the AFC East and the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to New York today to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Bills come into this game as the AFC East Champions and coming off a win over our very own Miami Dolphins last weekend. The Bills hold onto the number two seed in the AFC Playoffs. The Colts come into this game as the second-place team in the AFC South and coming off a win last week over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are the number seven seed in the AFC’s Playoffs.

The Bills held onto the 4th best offense in the NFL for this past season, gaining an average of 406.8 yards per game. The Bills were 3rd in the NFL through the air with an average of 299.1 yards per game and ranked 20th in the NFL on the ground, rushing for an average of 107.7 yards per game. The Colts come into the playoffs with the 16th ranked offense with an average of 386.4 yards per game. The Colts were ranked 14th through the air with 261.6 yards per game and ranked 11th on the ground, gaining an average of 124.8 yards per contest.

It was the Colts that were better defensively, ranked 8th, yielding an average of 332.13 yards per game. The Colts were ranked 20th against the pass, giving up an average of 241.63 yards per game, and 2nd against the ground game, yielding an average of 90.5 yards per game on the ground. The Bills were ranked 14th overall in defense, giving up an average of 352.5 yards per contest. The Bills were 17th against the run, giving up an average of 119.63 yards on the ground, and 13th against the pass, yielding an average of 232.88 yards per game via the air.

Indianapolis Colts (11-5) 2nd AFC South @ Buffalo Bills (13-3) 1st AFC East