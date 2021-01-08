Xavien Howard, Jason Sanders, Jakeem Grant named 2020 All-Pros

The Associated Press released their 2020 All-Pro list on Friday, with two members of the Miami Dolphins finding their names on the list. On the first team listing, cornerback Xavien Howard and kicker Jason Sanders were both included. On the second team, wide receiver Jakeem Grant landed as the punt returner.

Howard, a second-round pick by Miami in the 2016 NFL Draft, led the NFL with 10 interceptions this year, the first time a player reached double-digit interceptions since Antonio Cromartie had 10 in 2007. He was selected to his second Pro Bowl this year as well.

Sanders converted 36 of 39 field goal attempts this year, as well as a perfect 36-for-36 on extra points. His 92 percent field goal rate included 12-of-14 from 40-49 yards and eight-of-nine from 50 or more yards.

Grant returned 29 punts this season for 330 yards (11.4 yards per return average), with a touchdown. He saw elevated playing time as a wide receiver throughout the year as injuries mounted in the position group for the Dolphins. He caught 36 passes for 373 yards, both career highs, with a touchdown.

The full All-Pro lists are:

First-Team

Offense

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide Receivers: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

Right Tackle: Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team

Center: Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers

Defense

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers and Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals (tie)

Special Teams

Placekicker: Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins

Punter: Jake Bailey, New England Patriots

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski, New England Patriots

Special Teamer: George Odum, Indianapolis Colts

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore Ravens

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (tie)

Running Back: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Tight End: Vacant

Wide Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons, DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (tie)

Left Tackle: Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos

Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Right Guard: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

Center: Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defense

Edge Rushers: Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Linebackers: Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears(tie)

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills

Safeties: Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals

Special Teams

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

Kick Returner: Andre Roberts, Buffalo Bills

Punt Returner: Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts