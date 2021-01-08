Xavien Howard, Jason Sanders, Jakeem Grant named 2020 All-Pros

The Associated Press released their 2020 All-Pro list on Friday, with two members of the Miami Dolphins finding their names on the list. On the first team listing, cornerback Xavien Howard and kicker Jason Sanders were both included. On the second team, wide receiver Jakeem Grant landed as the punt returner.
Howard, a second-round pick by Miami in the 2016 NFL Draft, led the NFL with 10 interceptions this year, the first time a player reached double-digit interceptions since Antonio Cromartie had 10 in 2007. He was selected to his second Pro Bowl this year as well.
Sanders converted 36 of 39 field goal attempts this year, as well as a perfect 36-for-36 on extra points. His 92 percent field goal rate included 12-of-14 from 40-49 yards and eight-of-nine from 50 or more yards.
Grant returned 29 punts this season for 330 yards (11.4 yards per return average), with a touchdown. He saw elevated playing time as a wide receiver throughout the year as injuries mounted in the position group for the Dolphins. He caught 36 passes for 373 yards, both career highs, with a touchdown.
The full All-Pro lists are:
First-Team
Offense
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Wide Receivers: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
Right Tackle: Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns
Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team
Center: Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers
Defense
Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers and Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals (tie)
Special Teams
Placekicker: Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
Punter: Jake Bailey, New England Patriots
Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski, New England Patriots
Special Teamer: George Odum, Indianapolis Colts
Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore Ravens
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (tie)
Running Back: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Tight End: Vacant
Wide Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons, DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (tie)
Left Tackle: Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints
Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Right Guard: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Center: Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defense
Edge Rushers: Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers
Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Linebackers: Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears(tie)
Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills
Safeties: Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals
Special Teams
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions
Kick Returner: Andre Roberts, Buffalo Bills
Punt Returner: Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts