Raekwon Davis earns recognition from PFF

The Miami Dolphins finish the 2020 season with 13 rookies on their roster, headlined by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive linemen Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, and Robert Hunt, running back Salvon Ahmed, and wide receivers Lynn Bowden, Jr. and Malcolm Perry. A rookie often overlooked, however, landed on the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team for this season.

Released earlier this week, PFF’s 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team included players like Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Washington Football Team edge rusher Chase Young, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. In the middle of the defensive line, there was Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

PFF’s Ben Linsey wrote of Davis:

Davis’ clear strength coming out of Alabama was his ability to impact the run game, and he finished the 2020 regular season as the highest-graded rookie interior defender against the run (66.8). That result carries additional weight, given that Davis spent more time at the nose tackle position in his first year with Miami than he ever did at Alabama. The only player to line up directly over the center as a 0-technique more than Davis did (216 snaps) this season was Poona Ford. Davis was able to take advantage of several of those matchups against centers as a pass-rusher, as well. He and Christian Wilkins give the Dolphins a pair of young, highly-drafted pieces along the defensive line for Brian Flores to work with moving forward.

Davis played in all 16 games for the Dolphins this season, starting 12 times include Week 1 and every game since Week 6. He finished the year recording 40 tackles with one tackle for a loss. Davis was selected out of Alabama in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Miami.

Having Davis growing into a dominant defensive tackle/nose tackle who can be paired with Wilkins, as well as Davon Godchaux upon his return from injured reserve, should give Miami a solid middle of the defensive line of scrimmage for the next several years.