Phinsider Question Of The Day Thursday 01/07/2021 Version

We as Miami Dolphins fans find ourselves where we normally do this time of year. On the outside looking in. Although as I have previously mentioned in most normal years a ten-win season would have almost assured us a spot in the playoffs, especially in a year where they expanded the playoffs, adding a seventh team to each conference's playoffs. So despite the disappointment that we have all become too familiar with most of us will still find ourselves watching football this weekend and in the following weeks all the way up until the Super Bowl.

So tonights Phinsider Question(s) Of The Day is a simple one. Which teams will you be cheering for in the playoffs and who do you both hope to see make it to the Superbowl and ultimately win the Super Bowl and why?

As a help, in case some are not aware of the actual upcoming matchups this is the slate for week one of the playoffs-

Bye week- Green Bay Packers & Kansas City Chiefs

