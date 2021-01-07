Dolphins mutually part ways with defensive line coach Marion Hobby

Yesterday, we learned that Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey would not return for the 2021 season, impacting the way the offense will look in 2021 and beyond.
Now today, we see the first domino fall on the defensive side of the football.
We have mutually parted ways with defensive line coach Marion Hobby.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 7, 2021
To me, it appeared that Miami’s young defensive line progressed well under Hobby’s guidance. Raekwon Davis was arguably the most impressive of the rookie class and you saw the growth all throughout the Dolphins defensive front. This move is not one I am fond of but who knows what factors played into the decision. #InFloresWeTrust
Here’s the official press release from the Miami Dolphins.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have mutually parted ways with defensive line coach Marion Hobby.
Hobby just finished his second season with the Dolphins and his sixth as an NFL coach. He also spent time with Jacksonville (2017-18) and New Orleans (2006-07). Before joining the Jaguars in 2017, Hobby spent six seasons (2011-16) at Clemson as the team’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach.