Mike Gesicki was open this season — even when he wasn’t

After his rookie season there was whispers that Mike Gesicki may not live up to the expectations of being drafted in the second-round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The doubts around Gesicki quickly vanished after a strong 2019 season and he has kept the momentum going, solidifying himself as one of the best playmakers at the tight end position in 2020.

Gesicki, who holds the record for the most receptions by a tight end in Penn State history, closed the season with more than 50 receptions and five touchdowns for the second-straight year.

Gesicki was open — even when he wasn’t. He finished the year with 17 contested catches, trailing just Darren Waller (19) of the Las Vegas Raiders for the most at the tight end position.

Most contested catches (TEs)



Darren Waller - 19

Mike Gesicki - 17 pic.twitter.com/R4QYlpUs9d — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 6, 2021

Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen each had roles in Miami’s offense, but Gesicki was the front runner in the tight end room, finishing the year with 703 yards on 53 receptions and six touchdowns.

The group of Gesicki, Smythe and Shaheen was Miami’s most productive tight end room in franchise history. The trio combined for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns.

2021 will be Gesicki’s fourth season in the league and the last year of the four-year $6 million contract he signed in 2018.