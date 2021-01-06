Dolphins sign 12 to 2021 futures contracts

The Miami Dolphins signed 12 players to reserve/futures contracts this week, essentially adding them to the 2021 90-man preseason roster. These contracts are authorized for players who are not signed to a team at the end of the season, not for players who have expiring contracts when the new league year begins.

Basically, these contracts are used to re-sign practice squad players to have them available when the offseason training program begins,

All 12 of Miami’s players were on the team’s practice squad. The players are defensive end Nick Coe, safety Brian Cole, cornerback Javaris Davis, cornerback Tino Ellis, center Tyler Gauthier, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, linebacker Kylan Johnson, tight end Chris Myarick, guard Durval Queiroz Neto, defensive end Tyshun Render, quarterback Reid Sinnett and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Coe was an undrafted free agent signed by the New England Patriots this year out of Auburn. He spent the entire season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Cole was a 2020 seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings out of Mississippi State. He spent the entire season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Davis was an undrafted free agent signed by the Kansas City Chiefs this year out of Auburn. He was claimed by the Dolphins off waivers during the summer and spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Ellis was an undrafted free agent signed by the New Orleans Saints this year out of Maryland. He signed with the Dolphins practice squad during the season and remained there throughout the rest of the year.

Gauthier was an undrafted free agent signed by the New England Patriots in 2019 out of Miami. He spent the final month of the 2019 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster, but did not appear in a game. He signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad in September and remained there throughout the rest of the year.

Hubbard was an undrafted free agent signed by the Dolphins this year out of Northwestern State. He spent the entire season on Miami’s practice squad.

Johnson was an undrafted free agent signed by the Dolphins this year out of Florida. He spent the entire season on Miami’s practice squad.

Myarick was an undrafted free agent signed by the Dolphins in 2019 out of Temple. He spent both 2019 and 2020 on Miami’s practice squad, with three appearances in games this year as an elevated or COVID-19 replacement player.

Queiroz joined the Dolphins in 2019 as a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program coming from Brazil. He has spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on Miami’s practice squad.

Render was an undrafted free agent signed by the Dolphins this year out of Middle Tennessee State. He spent the entire season on Miami’s practice squad, with one game appearance as an elevated practice squad player.

Sinnett was an undrafted free agent signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. He joined the Dolphins in mid-September and spent the remainder of the season on the practice squad, with two elevations for game day, but made no in-game appearances.

Sunahara was an undrafted free agent signed by the Dolphins this year. He spent time during training camp with the team and then returned to the team during the season, where he remained on the practice squad.