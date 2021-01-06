The Splash Zone 1/6/21: Tua Tagovailoa Is The Dolphins Starting Quarterback

Chris Grier and Brian Flores gave their end of the season press conference yesterday and talked about a variety of different things. I don’t think there was any questioning it, but it was great to hear it from Grier and Flores that Tua Tagovailoa will be the team’s starting quarterback heading into the 2021 season. People have been speculating about the rookie QB and with the Dolphins holding the third overall pick in the first round, some even wondered if the team would take a QB there.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

GM Chris Grier says Tua Tagovailoa is Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for 2021

Miami general manager Chris Grier made it clear Tuesday that Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins' 2021 starting quarterback, and they're happy with his progress amid speculation they could draft another first-round QB.

