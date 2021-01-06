Dolphins, Chan Gailey part ways

The Miami Dolphins and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey have parted ways. The Dolphins made the announcement on Wednesday morning that Gailey had resigned.

“I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said, via the team’s website. “He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best.”

Gailey came out of retirement in January 2020 to assume the offensive coordinator position for the Dolphins. He previously served as an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets (2015-2016), the Kansas City Chiefs (2008), the Dolphins (2000-2001), the Pittsburgh Steelers (1996-1997), and the Denver Broncos (1989-1990). He also served as the head coach for the Buffalo Bills (2010-2012) and Dallas Cowboys (1998-1999).

Under Gailey, the Dolphins offense was 22nd in yards (339.0 per game), 20th in passing offense (233.5 yards per game), 22nd in rushing offense (105.5 yards per game), and 15th in scoring offense (25.3 points per game).