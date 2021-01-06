Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots QB Cam Newton: Return to New England would be ‘remarkable’ - Pats Pulpit

One day after what could have been his final game as a Patriot, Newton addressed his future.





Jets Coaching Candidates So Far - Gang Green Nation

The Jets requested interviews with several candidates on Monday for their head coach opening. Reports have suggested the team intends to run an exhaustive search so this is not the full list of...





Buffalo Bills sign WR Kenny Stills among practice squad moves - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills have added wide receiver Kenny Stills to their practice squad, the team announced Monday. Stills comes with a wealth of NFL experience. Buffalo also made another move at receiver,...

AFC NORTH:

Lamar Jackson becomes first-ever quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards twice - Baltimore Beatdown

Another record for the Ravens’ young star





AFC North Recap: AFC North sends three teams to the playoffs in 2020 - Behind the Steel Curtain

With the 2020 regular season now concluded, time to check in on the AFC North in Week 17.





Is retaining Lou Anarumo the right move for Bengals? - Cincy Jungle

The eye test suggests unlikely.





Browns lose DE Olivier Vernon to torn Achilles - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland is down one of their best defensive players heading into their playoff re-match with Pittsburgh.

AFC SOUTH:

Report: Texans Interviewing Scott Cohen, Trent Kirchner For GM Role - Battle Red Blog

I just hope they are better than the last guy.





4 key Titans players that could miss the playoff game vs. Ravens - Music City Miracles

How are we feeling this morning, Titans fans? Yesterday’s win over the Texans may have induced heart palpitations, but it felt great to see this team finally get over the hump and win the division...





Urban Meyer reportedly wants $12 million per year to be Jaguars head coach - Big Cat Country

Urban Meyer wants $12 million per year to be a head coach in the NFL and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan should give it to him.

That’s according to Mike Florio over at Pro Football Talk, who...





Film Room: Nyheim Hines showing steady improvement as a rusher this season - Stampede Blue

Hines has improved upon a perceived weakness

AFC WEST:

John Elway to take a new role within the Front Office and hire a new GM - Mile High Report

Shocking news.





Chargers News: Bolts fire Anthony Lynn - Bolts From The Blue

The Bolts become the sixth NFL team to have a HC opening.





Raiders’ defensive coordinator search will be fast process - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders will remain a 4-3 defense





Playoff Scenarios: Who the Chiefs could play in AFC Divisional round - Arrowhead Pride

A Wild Card round of playoff games will have to be in the books until we know for sure... but let’s look at the possibilities.

NFC EAST:

Giants keeping Dave Gettleman as GM — report - Big Blue View

Giants appear ready to move forward with a Gettleman-Joe Judge tandem





Carson Wentz declines to speak with media following report that he wants the Eagles to trade him - Bleeding Green Nation

Sometimes it’s silence that speaks volumes.





The Cowboys are now free to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, if they can - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys can return to the business of contract negotiations with Dak Prescott.





Previewing Saturday’s Tampa Bay-Washington playoff game - scoring analysis - Hogs Haven

What can we learn from regular season scoring data?

NFC NORTH:

Grading the Packers’ position groups based on advanced statistics - Acme Packing Company

It’s time get nerdy on the report card for the 2020 regular season.





Report: Detroit Lions to interview Eric Bieniemy, Darrell Bevell, Robert Saleh this week - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions’ head coaching search is underway.





Rumor: Bears targeting Chiefs Director of Football Operations Mike Borgonzi - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs dropped an interesting rumor in his latest column.





Gary Kubiak Leaning Toward Retirement - Daily Norseman

Tom Pelissaro and Pro Football Talk are both reporting that Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak is leaning toward retirement, or is expected to retire.

NFC SOUTH:

One Last Playoffs Dance for Saints Quarterback Drew Brees - Canal Street Chronicles

For Brees, it’s the last quest for that elusive second ring





Arthur Blank, Rich McKay weigh in on Falcons future in end of the year presser - The Falcoholic

The Falcons brass answered some questions, giving us insight into the team’s future.





Chargers, Falcons and Texans request to interview Joe Brady for head coach job - Cat Scratch Reader

Joe Brady is a hot name in the head coaching search with several teams showing interest.





Buccaneers News: Mike Evans day-to-day leading up to Saturday’s game - Bucs Nation

The news is encouraging considering how bad it looked.

NFC WEST:

Kyle Shanahan on Robert Saleh: I hope everyone’s not very smart and I get to keep him - Niners Nation

Catch up on what you need to know in less than five minutes with the Stats & Eggs podcast





The 2020 Arizona Cardinal season was full of failures - Revenge of the Birds

The team exits this season with more questions than answers moving forward.





Seattle Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer could draw interest from New York Jets - Field Gulls

Over the course of Brian Schottenheimer’s six seasons as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets, he interviewed for a head coaching job five times. His sixth interview, however, could come in a...





Will the Rams start Jared Goff or John Wolford vs Seahawks on Saturday? - Turf Show Times

Why should they?