Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots QB Cam Newton: Return to New England would be ‘remarkable’ - Pats Pulpit
One day after what could have been his final game as a Patriot, Newton addressed his future.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Coaching Candidates So Far - Gang Green Nation
The Jets requested interviews with several candidates on Monday for their head coach opening. Reports have suggested the team intends to run an exhaustive search so this is not the full list of...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills sign WR Kenny Stills among practice squad moves - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills have added wide receiver Kenny Stills to their practice squad, the team announced Monday. Stills comes with a wealth of NFL experience. Buffalo also made another move at receiver,...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Lamar Jackson becomes first-ever quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards twice - Baltimore Beatdown
Another record for the Ravens’ young star
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
AFC North Recap: AFC North sends three teams to the playoffs in 2020 - Behind the Steel Curtain
With the 2020 regular season now concluded, time to check in on the AFC North in Week 17.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Is retaining Lou Anarumo the right move for Bengals? - Cincy Jungle
The eye test suggests unlikely.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns lose DE Olivier Vernon to torn Achilles - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland is down one of their best defensive players heading into their playoff re-match with Pittsburgh.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Report: Texans Interviewing Scott Cohen, Trent Kirchner For GM Role - Battle Red Blog
I just hope they are better than the last guy.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
4 key Titans players that could miss the playoff game vs. Ravens - Music City Miracles
How are we feeling this morning, Titans fans? Yesterday’s win over the Texans may have induced heart palpitations, but it felt great to see this team finally get over the hump and win the division...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Urban Meyer reportedly wants $12 million per year to be Jaguars head coach - Big Cat Country
Urban Meyer wants $12 million per year to be a head coach in the NFL and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan should give it to him.
That’s according to Mike Florio over at Pro Football Talk, who...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Film Room: Nyheim Hines showing steady improvement as a rusher this season - Stampede Blue
Hines has improved upon a perceived weakness
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
John Elway to take a new role within the Front Office and hire a new GM - Mile High Report
Shocking news.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts fire Anthony Lynn - Bolts From The Blue
The Bolts become the sixth NFL team to have a HC opening.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders’ defensive coordinator search will be fast process - Silver And Black Pride
Raiders will remain a 4-3 defense
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Playoff Scenarios: Who the Chiefs could play in AFC Divisional round - Arrowhead Pride
A Wild Card round of playoff games will have to be in the books until we know for sure... but let’s look at the possibilities.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants keeping Dave Gettleman as GM — report - Big Blue View
Giants appear ready to move forward with a Gettleman-Joe Judge tandem
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Carson Wentz declines to speak with media following report that he wants the Eagles to trade him - Bleeding Green Nation
Sometimes it’s silence that speaks volumes.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The Cowboys are now free to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, if they can - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys can return to the business of contract negotiations with Dak Prescott.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Previewing Saturday’s Tampa Bay-Washington playoff game - scoring analysis - Hogs Haven
What can we learn from regular season scoring data?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Grading the Packers’ position groups based on advanced statistics - Acme Packing Company
It’s time get nerdy on the report card for the 2020 regular season.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Report: Detroit Lions to interview Eric Bieniemy, Darrell Bevell, Robert Saleh this week - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions’ head coaching search is underway.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Rumor: Bears targeting Chiefs Director of Football Operations Mike Borgonzi - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs dropped an interesting rumor in his latest column.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Gary Kubiak Leaning Toward Retirement - Daily Norseman
Tom Pelissaro and Pro Football Talk are both reporting that Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak is leaning toward retirement, or is expected to retire.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
One Last Playoffs Dance for Saints Quarterback Drew Brees - Canal Street Chronicles
For Brees, it’s the last quest for that elusive second ring
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Arthur Blank, Rich McKay weigh in on Falcons future in end of the year presser - The Falcoholic
The Falcons brass answered some questions, giving us insight into the team’s future.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Chargers, Falcons and Texans request to interview Joe Brady for head coach job - Cat Scratch Reader
Joe Brady is a hot name in the head coaching search with several teams showing interest.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers News: Mike Evans day-to-day leading up to Saturday’s game - Bucs Nation
The news is encouraging considering how bad it looked.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Kyle Shanahan on Robert Saleh: I hope everyone’s not very smart and I get to keep him - Niners Nation
Catch up on what you need to know in less than five minutes with the Stats & Eggs podcast
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The 2020 Arizona Cardinal season was full of failures - Revenge of the Birds
The team exits this season with more questions than answers moving forward.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seattle Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer could draw interest from New York Jets - Field Gulls
Over the course of Brian Schottenheimer’s six seasons as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets, he interviewed for a head coaching job five times. His sixth interview, however, could come in a...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Will the Rams start Jared Goff or John Wolford vs Seahawks on Saturday? - Turf Show Times
