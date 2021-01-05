Dolphins LB Zach Thomas named 2021 Hall of Fame Finalist

Every year around this time, Dolphins fans pre-maturely celebrate after the league announces, “Zach Thomas is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

This year is no different.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is a 2021 finalist!

Throughout his impressive 13-year-career, the “uNDeRsIZeD” linebacker put up jaw-dropping numbers with the Dolphins and Cowboys, amassing 1,734 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 4 touchdowns, and 14 forced fumbles.

Unfortunately for Thomas, being inducted into this LOADED class of 2021 will be an uphill battle, to say the least.

The Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Class of 2021 have been selected!



Learn more about the 15 Finalists: https://t.co/VvMqY8fDiB#PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/jahnI226zF — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2021

I mean, come on!

Not only should he already be in the Hall of Fame, but now to get his gold jacket, Thomas must beat out this impressive group? A group that features four first-year eligible players who could—and very well should—be inducted in 2021? It’s going to be a tough task, but Zach Thomas was never one to shy away from a challenge.

Thomas spoke about being a finalist for the second-consecutive year and what it meant to him.

“I am humbled and honored to have my name again be among the finalists for consideration into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Just being in the conversation, I feel like I won. Coming from a small town in Texas and getting this far is bigger than I ever allowed myself to dream. The game was my life for 28 years and I enjoyed every moment of it. If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

I don’t know if it will be 2021, but there will be a day where we all cry tears of joy because the man that put his blood, sweat, and tears on the line every week finally gets enshrined the way he should.

