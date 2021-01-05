Phinsider Question Of The Day Tuesday 01/05/2021 Version

Now that the offseason has begun for the Miami Dolphins the questions about individual players and even coaches will begin to fly. As of now, it looks like nothing is going to change but as we Dolphins fans know the next surprise with this team seems to always be just around the corner. Something will happen this offseason that none of us either saw coming or could have guessed. That’s just part of the joy of being a Phins fan I guess. The first question that was on the media’s mind was what you would have expected, especially after the disaster in Buffalo, will Tua Tagovailoa remain the starter in 2021 for the Miami Dolphins.

As Justin’s story from the site earlier today pointed out, both general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores were asked about Tua as the future starter, and both gave basically the same answer. Tua is and will continue to be the Miami Dolphins starter going into the foreseeable future. This is a subject that Dolphins fans continue to be split on across the line. There is the “he’s a rookie and needs time to mature and learn” group and there is the “he’s obviously not got it and we screwed up when we didn't instead pick...”. group.

I suspect there is a third group, the more quiet one that I personally belong to. I have seen moments from Tua this season that made me say “wow” and others that made me curse and wonder what the F he was thinking. The truth is no one knows what Tua will become at this point. He’s clearly playing scared at times and other times he just seems to not know what to do and then there are those flashes that wow us and show us that he has the talent. Now the team has to figure out how to match that talent with what is happening in his head. I don’t honestly know what to think at this point. I would though like to see the Phins draft some other quarterback this season. Not in the first but maybe with our second pick in the second round or in the third. Some guy who clearly has some skills and more importantly can push Tua to figure it out sooner than later.

I am willing to give Tua the time to develop even if it takes a whole other year of growth or maybe even two but I think we all need to see some improvement by next season to keep the faith, even for those of us fans that are still very pro-Tua. There is no doubt that last Sunday was ugly, very ugly, and embarrassing to the entire team and fan base. I do not think that one game or even the limited time that we have seen Tua left to do his thing tells us anything. The coaching staff has clearly done everything they can to handle Tua with kid gloves and that for sure did not help him when facing a top team like the Bills where everything was going to be on him, especially once we were down by multiple scores. Nothing is harder than running a passing offense when the defense knows you have no choice but to throw the ball on nearly every down.

So tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is how do you feel about today's statement from the head coach and general manager stating that Tua is for sure the starter into the foreseeable future? No matter your take, pro or no on Tua, what needs to happen from here on out to help him succeed? Is it an offensive coordinator or quarterback coaching change that needs to be made? Does he just need a full offseason to get the work in and get up to NFL speed across the board? Does he need someone to come in and challenge him for the starting job? Does nothing in your mind need to change, we just need to give him time?

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another's stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.