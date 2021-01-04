Phinsider Question Of The Day Monday 01/04/2021 Version

Oh, I get it, our Miami Dolphins ended the season by falling flat on their faces against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo yesterday and that’s putting it about as nicely as possible given what we all witnessed. Playoffs or not that is not the way that any team wants to end the season. Seeing your beloved team get beat like a drum by their division foes is never fun but I also honestly believe that at the end of the season there may have been no other team in the NFL playing better than the Bills. Is that an excuse for such a ridiculously lopsided score? No. The one positive of the A** whipping that we took yesterday that I see is that that the areas in which this team needs to, no must improve upon between now and next September are all right there on one tape of one single game.

I had initially started this second paragraph by breaking down all the horrors of yesterday's game on both sides of the ball for the Dolphins. Then I deleted it as you all saw the same dumpster fire that I saw yesterday and there is no need to make anyone relive such a painful episode in our long-suffering fandom of our beloved team. I will say that if the team decides to take Isaiah Ford and fire him out of a cannon I will not object. How the hell did we manage to steal a draft pick from the Patriots for him by basically making him a few week loaner to the hoodie? I guess that’s a bright spot. And the truth is that there were a ton of bright spots this season.

We saw rookies playing all over the place better than most believed they could. The team improved in many areas. We watching a team that had to fight and scrape to pull out five wins last season double that this season, winning some games that they were favored to lose fairly easily at times. And if we are all being honest with ourselves we know that in most any other season outside of this crazy one we just witnessed a 10 win team go to the playoff almost every time, especially in an expanded version of the playoffs that we have now. Damn the NFL is greedy!

So putting yesterday's ugliness aside, tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is how do you feel about this team going forward? Do you feel that the coaching staff and the front office have things moving in the right direction? If so or if not why and what would you like to see happen differently from here on out?

Give us your thoughts below-

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.