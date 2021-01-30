PHINSLIDERS: QB Carousel speeds up throughout the NFL; Visions of Tua Tagovailoa in AFC Championship game

Craving a sandwich or burger, but not hungry enough for a full meal? Try out some sliders.

Much like the popular bar food, Phinsider Radio has decided to create sliders of their own in the form of bonus episodes — coming to you as PHINSLIDERS.

The quarterback position is the main topic of discussion throughout this episode, starting with the fact that the Detroit Lions are taking calls for Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers said his future in Green Bay is uncertain following a loss in the NFC Championship game.

While things have settled in Green Bay regarding Rodgers, there will be plenty of quarterbacks on the move this offseason and the guys look into how that could impact the Dolphins, who may — or may not — get in on some of the quarterback movement as the offseason continues to develop.

The guys also chat about the AFC Championship game, where Patrick Mahomes was decisive and looked like the quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could develop into. Mahomes was dicing up the Bills defense. He averaged 2.47 seconds to throw the ball and was accurate, completing 76.3 percent of his passes on 8.6 yards per attempt, while being sacked just once.

Of course, the point of this conversation isn’t that Tagovailoa is the next Mahomes, but the fact that Mahomes had so much success in the type of offense the Dolphins are trying to build around their franchise quarterback.

Mahomes finished 7 of 9 for 68 yards against the blitz and all three of his touchdown passes traveled 10 yards or less through the air. Tagovailoa was drafted early in the first round for his precision and ability to read defenses — which was exactly how Mahomes made it back to the Super Bowl.

If you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe to know exactly when a new episode of Phinsider Radio is released.