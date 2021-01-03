Sunday Night Football: Washington Football Team @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game features a showdown between two NFC East teams. The Washington Football Team will travel to Pennsylvania this week to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Washington Football Team enters the week coming off a two-game losing streak including a loss last week at the hands of the Carolina Panthers 13 to 20. Like Washington, the Eagles come into the week coming off a two-game losing streak including dropping last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys by a 17 to 37 score.

The Eagles enter the last week of the season already out of the playoffs but could still look to play spoilers by beating the Washington Football Team. If Washington loses and the Dallas Cowboys win, the NFC East will go to the Cowboys but if Washington holds on today and comes out with a victory they will not only earn a spot in the playoffs but will also win their division even with a sub .500 record.

Please use this evening thread to discuss tonight’s Sunday Night Football game and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember to continue to follow all site rules during the live threads as you would any other post on the Phinsider. Personal of any kind for any reason is not allowed. Additionally please do not venture into any discussion of politics or religion. Also remember that sharing of illegal game streams is one of SBNation’s biggest no-nos and requesting, discussing, or providing any illegal game streams will result in a temporary suspension or ban from the site.

Washington Football Team (6-9) 1st NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) 4th NFC East