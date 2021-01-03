Dolphins vs Bills inactive players: Jakeem Grant out for Miami, DeVante Parker available

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are meeting in a regular-season ending divisional matchup. The game has playoff implications on the line, with the Dolphins looking for a win to lock themselves into the postseason, while the Bills, as AFC East division champs, can use the game for seeding position.

For Miami, they will be playing without quarterback Jake Rudock, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, running back DeAndre Washington, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, tackle Adam Pankey, wide receiver Kirk Merritt, and defensive tackle Benito Jones, all of whom were listed as inactive. The good news for Miami is wide receiver DeVante Parker, defensive end Shaq Lawson, and guard Solomon Kindley, all who have battled injuries the last several weeks, are available for the game.

The Bills listed quarterback Jake Fromm, wide receiver Cole Beasley, running back Taiwan Jones, cornerback Tre’Davious White, defensive end Jerry Huges, tackle Ty Nsekhe, tight end Reggie Gilliam, and defensive end Mario Addison as inactive for today.

Kickoff is at 1pm ET.