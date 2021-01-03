Week Seventeen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By the time that you arrive at this post, you are hopefully celebrating an exciting win by your Miami Dolphins. Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 17 Late Afternoon Games
Green Bay Packers (12-3) 1st NFC North @ Chicago Bears (8-7) 2nd NFC North
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Green Bay Packers -5.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) 2nd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (5-10) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: Las Vegas Raiders -2
- Over/Under: 50.5
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) 4th AFC South @ Indianapolis Colts (10-5) 2nd AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 718
- Line: Indianapolis Colts -14
- Over/Under: 49.5
Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) 3rd AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) 1st AFC West
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Los Angeles Chargers -5
- Over/Under: 42.5
Arizona Cardinals (8-7) 3rd NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (9-6) 2nd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 719
- Line: Arizona Cardinals -1
- Over/Under: 41.5
Seattle Seahawks (11-4) 1st NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (6-9) 4th NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -7
- Over/Under: 46.5
New Orleans Saints (11-4) 1st NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (5-10) 3rd NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: New Orleans Saints -6
- Over/Under: 46.5
Tennessee Titans (10-5) 1st AFC South @ Houston Texans (4-11) 3rd AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 717
- Line: Tennessee Titans -7
- Over/Under: 56.5