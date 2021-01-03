Dolphins vs Bills live stream: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule Week 17

It all comes down to today. By the end of Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will either be headed to the playoffs with a Wildcard game next weekend, or they will be getting ready for 2021. The easiest path for them is a simple one, beat the Buffalo Bills this afternoon. They can still clinch a berth with a loss, but a win locks them in the postseason and they do not need to scoreboard watch.

The Bills have claimed the AFC East title this year, ending the New England Patriots’ streak atop the division. They could look to today’s game as a chance to rest their starters and ensure they are healthy heading into their playoff game next weekend, or they could look to sweep their division rivals and potentially end the Dolphins’ playoff hopes.

Here is everything you need to watch

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, January 3

Where is the game?

Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Bills in blue.

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Bills -2.0

O/U: 42.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 36°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 61-51-1

Who won most recently?

Bills 31-28 @ Miami, Week 2, 2020

