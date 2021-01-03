Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills: Live Thread & Game Information

Last week your Miami Dolphins traveled west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again Fitzmagic came off the bench to help the Dolphins pull out a win in miracle fashion. It was a game that we had to have to continue on the road towards a playoff berth. This week we once again need the win to assure a spot in the playoffs but the team will be without their “pinch hitter” to come off the bench as Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for Covid this week and now will not be allowed to play in the game or even travel to Buffalo with the rest of the team.

So whether you think he’s ready or not to be the full-time guy, this week will be the Tua Tagovailoa show no matter how the game goes. Tua will be asked to run the offense the entire game and will either pull out another win or will go down with the ship. It’s time for the kid to show that this is and will be his team! Of course, this is no normal game. This is the most important game this team has been in for at least the last 12 seasons. If Miami wins they are in the playoffs. If they lose they need help from someone else to lose and you never want to leave your fate up to others.

So the Dolphins come into the game with obviously more on the line than the Buffalo Bills do but the Bills still have a reason to fight for this win. The Bills currently hold the second spot in the AFC playoff seeding. They need to secure the win to assure holding onto the second spot in the playoff standings. With a loss and a Pittsburgh Steelers win the Bills will lose their second seeding to the Steelers. The second seeding no longer guarantees the team holding it a bye week but it does guarantee the team holding it that if they will hold home-field advantage through at least the first two games of the playoffs.

This game for Miami will once again be a match-up of their top defense over the opponent's strong offense. The Miami Dolphins lead the NFL in points allowed per game yielding an average of 18.8 points per game. By contrast, the Bills are giving up an average of 23.26 points per game. On offense (and sometimes on defense), the Dolphins are scoring an average of 25.2 points per game. The Bills are scoring an average of 29.66 points per game.

Miami Dolphins (10-5) 2nd AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (12-3) 1st AFC East