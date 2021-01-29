Pro Bowl 2021: What to expect, how to watch Madden 21 contest, and rosters

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be a game like no other in the history of the all-star event. Mostly because there will not be a 2021 Pro Bowl game. This year, with the coronavirus still a major concern, the league has changed the annual event into a “Pro Bowl Celebration,” which basically means there will be a lot of interviews with the players selected as all stars, and there will be a Madden 21 virtual game.

The Madden 21 game will stream on the NFL’s Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels at 5pm ET Sunday. The game will then be replayed on NFL Network at 8pm ET.

The AFC and NFC will each have four people to play the game, with each covering one quarter. For the AFC, Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry, Keyshawn Johnson, and Snoop Dog will run the virtual contest, while the NFC will feature Kyler Murray, Jamal Adams, Marshawn Lynch, and Bubba Wallace.

Starting at 3pm ET, ESPN will air a two-hour special (read pre-game show with no real game attached). Their 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration show will feature highlights from the Pro Bowl players, a top-ten countdown of players from the year by Chris Berman, and interviews with Pro Bowl selections. There will also be a prebiew of Super Bowl LV with Suzy Kolber sitting down with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Here is the full roster of players selected for this year’s game (* starter):

AFC

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes* Chiefs

Josh Allen Bills

Deshaun Watson Texans

Running backs

Derrick Henry* Titans

Nick Chubb Browns

Josh Jacobs Raiders

Wide receivers

Tyreek Hill* Chiefs

Stefon Diggs* Bills

Keenan Allen Chargers

A.J. Brown Titans

Tight ends

Travis Kelce* Chiefs

Darren Waller Raiders

Fullbacks

Patrick Ricard* Ravens

Offensive linemen

T Larmey Tunsil* Texans

T Eric Fisher* Chiefs

T Orland Brown Ravens

G Quenton Nelson* Colts

G Joel Bitonio* Browns

G David DeCastro Steelers

C Maurkice Pouney* Steelers

C Ryan Kelly Colts

Defensive ends

Myles Garrett* Browns

Joey Bosa* Chargers

Frank Clark Chiefs

Defensive tackles

Chris Jones* Chiefs

Cameron Heyward* Steelers

Calais Campbell Ravens

Linebackers

OLB T.J. Watt* Steelers

OLB Bradley Chubb* Broncos

OLB Matt Judon Ravens

ILB Darius Leonard* Colts

ILB Tremaine Edmunds Bills

Cornerbacks

Xavien Howard* Dolphins

Tre’Davious White* Bills

Marlon Humphrey Ravens

Stephon Gilmore Partriots

Safeties

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick* Steelers

FS Justin Simmons Broncos

SS Tyrann Mathieu* Chiefs

Special teams

LS Morgan Cox* Ravens

P Jake Bailey* Patriots

K Justin Tucker* Ravens

RS Andre Roberts* Bills

ST Matthew Slater Patriots

NFC

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers* Packers

Russell Wilson Seahawks

Kyler Murray Cardinals

Running backs

Dalvin Cook* Vikings

Alvin Kamara Saints

Aaron JonesPackers

Wide receivers

Davante Adams* Packers

DeAndre Hopkins* Cardinals

DK Metcalf Seahawks

Justin Jefferson Vikings

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson* Lions

Evan Engram Giants

Fullbacks

Kyle Juszczyk* 49ers

Offensive linemen

T David Bakhtiari* Packers

T Trent Williams* 49ers

T Terron Armstead Saints

G Brandon Scherff* Washington Football Team

G Elgton Jenkins* Packers

G Andrus Peat Saints

C Jason Kelce* Eagles

C Frank Ragnow Lions

Defensive ends

Cameron Jordan* Saints

Brandon Graham* Eagles

Chase Young Washington Football Team

Aaron Donald* Rams

Defensive tackles

Fletcher Cox* Eagles

Grady Jarrett Falcons

Linebackers

OLB Khalil Mack* Bears

OLB Za’Darius Smith* Packers

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Buccaneers

ILB Bobby Wagner* Seahawks

ILB Fred Warner 49ers

Cornerbacks

Jalen Ramsey* Rams

Jaire Alexander*Packers

Marshon Lattimore Saints

James Bradberry Giants

Safeties

FS Quandre Diggs* Seahawks

SS Budda Baker* Cardinals

SS Jamal Adams Seahawks

Special teams

LS Tyler Ott* Seahawks

P Jack Fox* Lions

K Younghoe Koo* Falcons

RS Cordarrelle Patterson* Bears

ST Nick Bellore* Seahawks