Pro Bowl 2021: What to expect, how to watch Madden 21 contest, and rosters

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be a game like no other in the history of the all-star event. Mostly because there will not be a 2021 Pro Bowl game. This year, with the coronavirus still a major concern, the league has changed the annual event into a “Pro Bowl Celebration,” which basically means there will be a lot of interviews with the players selected as all stars, and there will be a Madden 21 virtual game.
The Madden 21 game will stream on the NFL’s Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels at 5pm ET Sunday. The game will then be replayed on NFL Network at 8pm ET.
The AFC and NFC will each have four people to play the game, with each covering one quarter. For the AFC, Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry, Keyshawn Johnson, and Snoop Dog will run the virtual contest, while the NFC will feature Kyler Murray, Jamal Adams, Marshawn Lynch, and Bubba Wallace.
Starting at 3pm ET, ESPN will air a two-hour special (read pre-game show with no real game attached). Their 2021 Pro Bowl Celebration show will feature highlights from the Pro Bowl players, a top-ten countdown of players from the year by Chris Berman, and interviews with Pro Bowl selections. There will also be a prebiew of Super Bowl LV with Suzy Kolber sitting down with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Here is the full roster of players selected for this year’s game (* starter):
AFC
Quarterbacks
Patrick Mahomes* Chiefs
Josh Allen Bills
Deshaun Watson Texans
Running backs
Derrick Henry* Titans
Nick Chubb Browns
Josh Jacobs Raiders
Wide receivers
Tyreek Hill* Chiefs
Stefon Diggs* Bills
Keenan Allen Chargers
A.J. Brown Titans
Tight ends
Travis Kelce* Chiefs
Darren Waller Raiders
Fullbacks
Patrick Ricard* Ravens
Offensive linemen
T Larmey Tunsil* Texans
T Eric Fisher* Chiefs
T Orland Brown Ravens
G Quenton Nelson* Colts
G Joel Bitonio* Browns
G David DeCastro Steelers
C Maurkice Pouney* Steelers
C Ryan Kelly Colts
Defensive ends
Myles Garrett* Browns
Joey Bosa* Chargers
Frank Clark Chiefs
Defensive tackles
Chris Jones* Chiefs
Cameron Heyward* Steelers
Calais Campbell Ravens
Linebackers
OLB T.J. Watt* Steelers
OLB Bradley Chubb* Broncos
OLB Matt Judon Ravens
ILB Darius Leonard* Colts
ILB Tremaine Edmunds Bills
Cornerbacks
Xavien Howard* Dolphins
Tre’Davious White* Bills
Marlon Humphrey Ravens
Stephon Gilmore Partriots
Safeties
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick* Steelers
FS Justin Simmons Broncos
SS Tyrann Mathieu* Chiefs
Special teams
LS Morgan Cox* Ravens
P Jake Bailey* Patriots
K Justin Tucker* Ravens
RS Andre Roberts* Bills
ST Matthew Slater Patriots
NFC
Quarterbacks
Aaron Rodgers* Packers
Russell Wilson Seahawks
Kyler Murray Cardinals
Running backs
Dalvin Cook* Vikings
Alvin Kamara Saints
Aaron JonesPackers
Wide receivers
Davante Adams* Packers
DeAndre Hopkins* Cardinals
DK Metcalf Seahawks
Justin Jefferson Vikings
Tight ends
T.J. Hockenson* Lions
Evan Engram Giants
Fullbacks
Kyle Juszczyk* 49ers
Offensive linemen
T David Bakhtiari* Packers
T Trent Williams* 49ers
T Terron Armstead Saints
G Brandon Scherff* Washington Football Team
G Elgton Jenkins* Packers
G Andrus Peat Saints
C Jason Kelce* Eagles
C Frank Ragnow Lions
Defensive ends
Cameron Jordan* Saints
Brandon Graham* Eagles
Chase Young Washington Football Team
Aaron Donald* Rams
Defensive tackles
Fletcher Cox* Eagles
Grady Jarrett Falcons
Linebackers
OLB Khalil Mack* Bears
OLB Za’Darius Smith* Packers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Buccaneers
ILB Bobby Wagner* Seahawks
ILB Fred Warner 49ers
Cornerbacks
Jalen Ramsey* Rams
Jaire Alexander*Packers
Marshon Lattimore Saints
James Bradberry Giants
Safeties
FS Quandre Diggs* Seahawks
SS Budda Baker* Cardinals
SS Jamal Adams Seahawks
Special teams
LS Tyler Ott* Seahawks
P Jack Fox* Lions
K Younghoe Koo* Falcons
RS Cordarrelle Patterson* Bears
ST Nick Bellore* Seahawks
Loading comments...