Phinsider Question Of The Day W/Poll 01/28/2021

I guess we could call this the “Here we go again!” edition of the Phinsider Question Of The Day. All the rumors that the Houston Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston have come to a head today with it being “verified” by both the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Both are fairly reliable sources so pretty much everyone believes this to now be true although I would still like to hear a full statement from his agent, especially as to where he would like to land. The rumors up until now have been that the New York Jets were his first choice and the Miami Dolphins were his second.

I have already gone on the record as stating that I would love to have Watson if we did not have to give up the farm and if we had some sort of understanding with him before pulling the trigger on any trade. My one reservation on Watson is despite the fact that he was promised that he would have a say in the hiring of the eventual general manager for the Texans, something that did not happen and reportedly blindsided Watson causing the rift with the team in the first place, that he is a player for the team and not the person that makes personnel decisions. Beyond that, I for sure would hate to see him land with the Jets. I do not want to have to face him twice a season for the next ten years or so. I would prefer a situation where we could continue to count the Jets as two automatic wins each season.

As stated previously I do not want to give up the farm to get Watson if the Dolphins decided to pursue the trade. What good is a stud quarterback if we have nothing to put around him? This is the draft that many Dolphins fans see as the one where we begin to add future weapons around Tua Tagovailoa, the stated future at starting quarterback for the Phins. The “but” part of this is despite the Dolphins stating that they are set with Tua there is no responsible front office that does not listen to any trade offers that include acquiring a top-five quarterback. Tua, while the Dolphins may claim to be sold on the fact that he will be everything they hope at the quarterback position no one knows for sure what the final product will be. With Watson, we know what the finished product looks like and it’s pretty damn good.

Perhaps the Jets do bite and trade the farm for Watson despite having a quarterback that they claim they still believe in Sam Darnold which most of the NFL questions. They also hold the second overall pick which would be something I could see the Texans wanting in a trade for Watson but the Jets could also pick one of the top quarterbacks with that pick themselves and not have to give up the farm for Watson. Both the Dolphins and the Jets seem to be sitting in just about the same situation with two picks in the first and quarterbacks that they have thrown their endorsement behind. The biggest difference is that the Dolphins are much further along as far as becoming a complete team at this point.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is with the confirmation that Watson wants out of Houston do you want to see the Dolphins pursue a trade to acquire him at all cost or just look into it to see if we could acquire him at a reasonable price or not mess with it at all because whatever the price is it will be too high for a team that is still rebuilding?

Give us your thoughts below and please do not forget to vote in the poll-

Poll What is your take on the Miami Dolphins pursuing a trade for Deshaun Watson? This poll is closed 7% It’s a no brainer! Go all in and get this kid. He’s an absolute stud at the QB position. (36 votes)

26% I’m totall in on a trade for Watson so long as the team is not gutted of picks or a great player to make the trade. (129 votes)

22% I’m conflicted and not sure if I would want this trade or just stick it out with Tua and see what he can give us while continuing to build the team around him. (108 votes)

43% Absolutly not. He will cost too much in either draft capital or quality players. (212 votes) 485 votes total Vote Now

