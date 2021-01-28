Dolphins sign Terrell Bonds to reserve futures contract

The Miami Dolphins added free agent cornerback Terrell Bonds to their 2021 roster on Tuesday, signing him to a reserve/futures contract. Teams are allowed to sign players who were not on a team’s roster at the end of the season to a reserve/futures contract. These deals do not go into effect until the start of the new league year in March, and are most often used to retain players who were on a practice squad at the end of the year.

Bonds went undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2018. He spent the 2019 season with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football before signing with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the NFL’s 2019 season on the Ravens’ practice squad, then signed a reserve/futures contract and returned to Baltimore for 2020. This past season, he appeared in four games with one start for the Ravens, recording five tackles and a special teams tackle. Bonds is a Miami native and attended Miami Central Senior High School.