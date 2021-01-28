Phinsider Radio | Senior Bowl studies, more Watson rumors, and where is Miami’s OC?

The road to the 2021 NFL Draft officially kicked off in Mobile, Alabama, earlier this week, and the Miami Dolphins have a front-row seat at some of this year’s top draft prospects.

But besides the big names like DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, and Creed Humphrey, you might be asking, who are some of the players worth keeping an eye on in this week’s all-star game?

We answer that question and so much more on this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio.

In this week’s episode

First, we kick off the show by discussing the news that DeVonta Smith won’t weigh in at the Senior Bowl. How does this affect his draft stock, and should it concern the Miami Dolphins? Is he the best pick for the team at #3? What options does the team have in a trade down?

Brian Flores also shed some light on what type of players the Dolphins are looking for.

We’re looking for guys who are tough, who are smart, who are competitive, who love to play, love to practice, who are looking to get better, want to improve and guys who are team-first. Those are sort of the intangibles we’re looking for and if a guy has that and is talented, then I imagine he’ll do the things and make the sacrifices necessary to make himself the best player he can possibly be. If a guy is more talented and doesn’t have those qualities, then I guess – well, I don’t guess but I believe that that player will get passed up because some other players will do all of the things necessary and make the sacrifices necessary to get better and improve. I think that player with lesser intangibles, I think he’ll pass him up. Now when you get a good player with good intangibles, that’s really what you’re looking for. Those are just my thoughts and my opinions.”

We then turn our attention to Miami’s vacant offensive coordinator position. Could Eric Studesville and George Godsey be auditioning for the position this week at the Senior Bowl? Could there be a mystery candidate still out there? Maybe one that’s preparing for the Super Bowl in 10 days?

Lastly, we wrap up the podcast by entertaining the never-ending Deshaun Watson rumors and what to expect from the Miami Dolphins as we snail towards the start of the new league year on March 17th.

We talk about ALL OF THIS and more on this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio!