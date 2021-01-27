Phinsider Question Of The Day 01/27/2021

I came across a story today about the Super Bowl and the overall cost of just attending the game. We all know that the basic things outside of the cost of the game ticket are going to cost more money. Hotels will all of a sudden cost more for that week as will things like rental cars, etc... Why, because it’s a world of supply versus demand. Now this season's game might be a bit of an exception with only 22,000 people allowed to attend due to the pandemic and the fact that it is the first-ever “home game” for one of the two teams playing. Either way, I suspect that if you are one of the few lucky fans that manage to go to the game that does not live in town you are going to shell out a bit more per night than you might expect for a room. Now to the cost of actually getting into the game. When you take all things into consideration including the brokers (who always manage to buy up the lion's share of tickets) the beginning price to get a seat, just a single seat, in the game is $8,600. Good lord!

This is a game that likes to sell itself as the game of the blue-collar worker/every man/woman in America but is it really? Is it really a game, when you look at the prices, that is geared towards the average guy or gal out there working those blue-collar jobs that actually make things go in this world? Regular NFL game day tickets, per seat average between $107 to $530 each. Add on to that the average of parking being somewhere between $20 and $75. Some teams sell a basic tray of cheese nachos for $10 or more. How is this affordable for the average blue-collar family? Even the cost for the NFL Sunday Ticket, just to watch your favorite team if you happen to live in a city other than the home city or area of your team is nearly $300. That’s crazy but we still pay it! While the NFL continues to price itself out of the budget of many it’s still the average man and woman that work hard for every dime that they make that makes the league go.

So my Phinsider Question Of The Day is with the NFL reaping and about to reap even more money, into the multiple billions, between endorsements and television/broadcasting/streaming contracts should the league look at ways to make the game more affordable for the average man/woman to still attend? I know that there are several on this site that have the money to go to games and even purchase season tickets but there are many others that cannot make the decision to go to a game over being able to feed their family or pay some other important bill.

