Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Why the Patriots’ should not trade a first-round pick for a quarterback - Pats Pulpit
Don’t let the desperation win.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Woody Johnson Announces His Return to the Jets - Gang Green Nation
Jets owner Woody Johnson announced his return to the team Monday in a series of tweets.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley played the final month with broken leg - Buffalo Rumblings
WARRIOR
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens hire Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens have hired Rob Ryan to be their inside linebackers coach, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers decide on Matt Canada as their next offensive coordinator - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly settled on their next offensive coordinator.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Creative solutions needed to solve Bengals’ pass-rushing woes - Cincy Jungle
Hiring Marion Hobby was a great move for Cincinnati, but the defense still has a major question at a critical position.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Origins and importance of the Senior Bowl - Dawgs By Nature
Annual college All-Star game is a proving ground for many draft hopefuls
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Deshaun Watson Isn’t Without Fault - Battle Red Blog
He stuck with it and signed up for this.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans RB Derrick Henry Named 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year by the PFWA - Music City Miracles
The accolades keep coming. This is great to see. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been named the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
2021 Senior Bowl: 8 players the Jaguars should be watching - Big Cat Country
Who should the Jaguars be looking at in the Senior Bowl?
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Lions QB Matthew Stafford ‘Most Definitely Has his Eyes On’ the Colts Starting Quarterback Opening - Stampede Blue
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (subscription), Detroit Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, who’s expected to be traded this offseason—after he and the Lions mutually agreed to part...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
What should the Denver Broncos do with Von Miller this year? - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos have to make a decision with Von Miller, but it might be wise to hold off on that decision until 2022.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Joe Lombardi to become Bolts’ new offensive coordinator - Bolts From The Blue
Lombardi has a prior stint as the Lions’ OC from 2014-2015.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders poll: Do you want JuJu Smith-Schuster? - Silver And Black Pride
Pittsburgh Steelers free agent receiver is interested in coming to the Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
How Patrick Mahomes dominated the Bills despite his turf toe injury - Arrowhead Pride
The AFC title may have painted a picture of what Mahomes might look like in his late 30s.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
‘Valentine’s Views’: Puzzling prospects, playoff lessons, more - Big Blue View
Things I’m thinking about today
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL insider says Carson Wentz ‘feels a little bit off in his relationship with the entire [Eagles] organization’ - Bleeding Green Nation
With Nick Sirianni replacing Doug Pederson as the Eagles’ head coach, there’s an assumption that Carson Wentz will definitely be back with Philadelphia in 2021. But is that truly the case?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Four reasons why the Cowboys front office is handling the Dak Prescott contract situation correctly - Blogging The Boys
The Dallas Cowboys haven’t signed Dak Prescott to a long-term deal yet, but is it possibly they are smart in how they’ve handled this contract situation?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
The Who, When, And How Of Washington’s Next Quarterback - Hogs Haven
On this edition of the Cult of Colt, we ponder who’s next under center for the Burgundy & Gold
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Matt LaFleur hopes Aaron Rodgers will return to Packers; what of Mike Pettine? - Acme Packing Company
The Packers’ head coach made no bones about wanting his quarterback to come back. He seemed to be very upset about one particular call from his defensive coordinator, however.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions hiring Duce Staley as RB coach/assistant head coach - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions’ offensive staff is starting to come together.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Sean Desai, the New “Big Boss” of the Chicago Bears’ Defense - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears promoted Sean Desai into their defensive coordinator position. That doesn’t mean everything will remain the same.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Secret Base rewinds the Minneapolis Miracle - Daily Norseman
Hey! Vikings content!
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints should explore trade QB Matt Stafford - Canal Street Chronicles
He’ll have to change his number, but Matt Stafford in New Orleans is a rare move from star quarterback to star quarterback.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons Free Agency 2021: Priority re-signings for Atlanta - The Falcoholic
The Falcons are about to face a difficult offseason with very limited cap flexibility, but they still need to make moves in free agency. In Part 2 of our free agency series, we take a look at some important players for Atlanta to re-sign heading into 2021.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Celebrating the Panthers’ 4 promising rookie undrafted free agents - Cat Scratch Reader
Despite going undrafted, Carolina found a couple of rookies who not only made the roster but also made some meaningful contributions.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs expected to get Antonio Brown back for the Super Bowl - Bucs Nation
Bucs will need all hands on deck.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers offseason plan, Pt. II: Trade for Stafford, retain Verrett and sign C Alex Mack - Niners Nation
This is the second installment of our offseason plan for San Francisco
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Back to the drawing board: A blueprint for the Cardinals offseason - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of issues that need fixing this offseason. Here’s a blueprint they should follow to become a contender next season.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks OC Search: Why Ken Dorsey and Shane Waldron linked to Seattle - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks saw their 2020 season end two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams, so they will be watching the NFC Championship Game with the rest of us as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What was Rams biggest misstep in 2020 offseason? - Turf Show Times
And what should they learn from it?