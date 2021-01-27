Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Why the Patriots’ should not trade a first-round pick for a quarterback - Pats Pulpit

Woody Johnson Announces His Return to the Jets - Gang Green Nation

Jets owner Woody Johnson announced his return to the team Monday in a series of tweets.





Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley played the final month with broken leg - Buffalo Rumblings

WARRIOR

AFC NORTH:

Ravens hire Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Rob Ryan to be their inside linebackers coach, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.





Steelers decide on Matt Canada as their next offensive coordinator - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly settled on their next offensive coordinator.





Creative solutions needed to solve Bengals’ pass-rushing woes - Cincy Jungle

Hiring Marion Hobby was a great move for Cincinnati, but the defense still has a major question at a critical position.





Origins and importance of the Senior Bowl - Dawgs By Nature

Annual college All-Star game is a proving ground for many draft hopefuls

AFC SOUTH:

Deshaun Watson Isn’t Without Fault - Battle Red Blog

He stuck with it and signed up for this.





Titans RB Derrick Henry Named 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year by the PFWA - Music City Miracles

The accolades keep coming. This is great to see. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been named the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of...





2021 Senior Bowl: 8 players the Jaguars should be watching - Big Cat Country

Who should the Jaguars be looking at in the Senior Bowl?





Report: Lions QB Matthew Stafford ‘Most Definitely Has his Eyes On’ the Colts Starting Quarterback Opening - Stampede Blue

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (subscription), Detroit Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, who’s expected to be traded this offseason—after he and the Lions mutually agreed to part...

AFC WEST:

What should the Denver Broncos do with Von Miller this year? - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos have to make a decision with Von Miller, but it might be wise to hold off on that decision until 2022.





Chargers News: Joe Lombardi to become Bolts’ new offensive coordinator - Bolts From The Blue

Lombardi has a prior stint as the Lions’ OC from 2014-2015.





Las Vegas Raiders poll: Do you want JuJu Smith-Schuster? - Silver And Black Pride

Pittsburgh Steelers free agent receiver is interested in coming to the Raiders





How Patrick Mahomes dominated the Bills despite his turf toe injury - Arrowhead Pride

The AFC title may have painted a picture of what Mahomes might look like in his late 30s.

NFC EAST:

‘Valentine’s Views’: Puzzling prospects, playoff lessons, more - Big Blue View

Things I’m thinking about today





NFL insider says Carson Wentz ‘feels a little bit off in his relationship with the entire [Eagles] organization’ - Bleeding Green Nation

With Nick Sirianni replacing Doug Pederson as the Eagles’ head coach, there’s an assumption that Carson Wentz will definitely be back with Philadelphia in 2021. But is that truly the case?





Four reasons why the Cowboys front office is handling the Dak Prescott contract situation correctly - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t signed Dak Prescott to a long-term deal yet, but is it possibly they are smart in how they’ve handled this contract situation?





The Who, When, And How Of Washington’s Next Quarterback - Hogs Haven

On this edition of the Cult of Colt, we ponder who’s next under center for the Burgundy & Gold

NFC NORTH:

Matt LaFleur hopes Aaron Rodgers will return to Packers; what of Mike Pettine? - Acme Packing Company

The Packers’ head coach made no bones about wanting his quarterback to come back. He seemed to be very upset about one particular call from his defensive coordinator, however.





Detroit Lions hiring Duce Staley as RB coach/assistant head coach - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions’ offensive staff is starting to come together.





Sean Desai, the New “Big Boss” of the Chicago Bears’ Defense - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears promoted Sean Desai into their defensive coordinator position. That doesn’t mean everything will remain the same.





Secret Base rewinds the Minneapolis Miracle - Daily Norseman

Hey! Vikings content!

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints should explore trade QB Matt Stafford - Canal Street Chronicles

He’ll have to change his number, but Matt Stafford in New Orleans is a rare move from star quarterback to star quarterback.





Falcons Free Agency 2021: Priority re-signings for Atlanta - The Falcoholic

The Falcons are about to face a difficult offseason with very limited cap flexibility, but they still need to make moves in free agency. In Part 2 of our free agency series, we take a look at some important players for Atlanta to re-sign heading into 2021.





Celebrating the Panthers’ 4 promising rookie undrafted free agents - Cat Scratch Reader

Despite going undrafted, Carolina found a couple of rookies who not only made the roster but also made some meaningful contributions.





Bucs expected to get Antonio Brown back for the Super Bowl - Bucs Nation

Bucs will need all hands on deck.

NFC WEST:

49ers offseason plan, Pt. II: Trade for Stafford, retain Verrett and sign C Alex Mack - Niners Nation

This is the second installment of our offseason plan for San Francisco





Back to the drawing board: A blueprint for the Cardinals offseason - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of issues that need fixing this offseason. Here’s a blueprint they should follow to become a contender next season.





Seahawks OC Search: Why Ken Dorsey and Shane Waldron linked to Seattle - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks saw their 2020 season end two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams, so they will be watching the NFC Championship Game with the rest of us as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on...





What was Rams biggest misstep in 2020 offseason? - Turf Show Times

And what should they learn from it?