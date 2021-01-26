DeVonta Smith says he has talked to Tua Tagovailoa about ‘running it back’ in Miami

When Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith announced he would be heading to Mobile, Alabama to work alongside Brian Flores and Miami Dolphins coaching staff, the entire NFL took notice.

Brian Flores on DeVonta Smith: This guy is a very, very good player. If you’re a good player, you can nitpick all you want about a guys’ size. A good player is a good player is a good player. He made big plays in the biggest games of the year. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 26, 2021

After all, Smith is exactly what the Dolphins need to transform their woeful passing attack, AND he comes fully-equipped with years of experience catching passes from Miami’s franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

He’s also coming off one of the greatest seasons from a WR in college football history.

In 2019, Smith caught 68 receptions for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns from the Samoan Southpaw. He was also the wide receiver that caught the infamous ‘walk-off’ touchdown from Tagovailoa in the 2018 National Championship game.

in overtime of the 2018 national championship, tua made this throw...as a freshman. unbelievable. #theleftarmofgod pic.twitter.com/YtP5fMtMmM — josh houtz (@houtz) February 11, 2020

Could DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa run it back in Miami?

That’s the million-dollar question and one that truly won’t be answered until the Dolphins are officially on the clock in April’s draft. But that’s not to stop fans from speculating, and after today, let the speculating begin!

Here’s what DeVonta Smith had to say when asked whether or not he and Tua Tagovailoa have talked about ‘running it back’ in Miami.

Devonta Smith says he has had convos with Tua about running it back pic.twitter.com/vauCaA3CEN — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 26, 2021

In the perfect world, the Dolphins will trade down a few spots—continuing their yearly tradition of having two or three first-round draft picks—and still get DeVonta Smith. But as I repeated time and time, Miami should not overthink this.

Because if they believe Tagovailoa is the future of this franchise (which they should), surrounding him with playmakers that can create separation in a phone booth would be in their best interest.

‘DeVonta Smith, No Matter What’