Phinsider Question Of The Day 01/26/2021

Last night’s post was about the downfall of the Patriots since Tom Brady left for a warmer climate. Once Brady left the Patriots were looking for a starter and decided to sign former Carolina Panthers starter Cam Newton to be their starter, an experiment with mixed results. Cam looked great at times and not so much many more times. This has many of the NFL “experts” around the league suggesting that the Patriots will try and trade up and select one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft. The Pats are more known for trading down but this is for the most important position in the game. Now, these rumors are just educated guesses at best IMO as no one knows what Bill Belichick is going to do from week to week except for Bill Belichick but the idea that they would want to move up for a QB is not ridiculous given the mixed results we saw out of Cam Newton this season.

So this leads us to the Phinsider Question Of The Day. The question is a simple one. The question is if the Patriots despite being a divisional foe and the unspoken rule is that you don’t trade with a team within your division in an effort to help them, would you consider a trade with the hoodie for the number 3 overall pick if the Patriots came strong with a very intriguing offer? If your answer is yes what would you demand in return in picks or even a combination of players and picks?

Just for a point of reference, based on the NFL trade value chart the number 3 overall pick is worth 2200 points. The Patriots have the number 15 overall pick worth 1050, so asking for this year's first and next year's first along with a second (the Pats second this season is worth 440 points) would be about right and even put the Dolphins just a tad in front of the Pats in the trade but the Dolphins could push for even more as there will most likely be more than one team wanting to trade up for that pick. Of course, something is only worth what someone else is willing to pay for it.

So give us your thoughts below-

