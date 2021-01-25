Phinsider Question Of The Day 01/25/2021

This past season was a good one for Miami Dolphins fans. Sure we missed the playoffs again but we could all see the massive amount of improvement in this team and the team's roster overall not to mention much better coaching than we have seen in these parts in a long time. With a good number of draft picks this year things look to only get that much better. The other thing that the Dolphins could finally be happy about was the apparent downfall of the team that has ruled the AFC East longer than some of our site members have been alive. The Patriots looked flat out lost this past season when quarterback Tom Brady left, moving onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will be in the Super Bowl while the New England Patriots were one of the teams that were finally sitting at home watching the playoffs from their couches.

So the question seems to have cropped up about the greatness of Bill Belichick. Is the hoody actually all that or was his greatness facilitated by the fact that he could build a team around quarterback Tom Brady and when Brady left he took the magic with him. This past weekend a former NFL coach that Dolphins fans know well, Rex Ryan, had a thing or two to say about the current Patriots situation. While there is no love lost between Phins fans and Ryan who was the head coach of two of our nemesis’ in the AFC East, the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014, and then the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2016. Rex at the very least became very familiar with the Pats having to face them twice a year for eight years straight.

Rex Ryan’s comment was more or less than the reasons players flocked to the Pats to play for them, thus helping them win more than the rest of the NFL was not in fact Belichick but they went to the Patriots for the chance to play with Tom Brady. There is some proof to back up this idea when Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement but only under the idea that he would do so only if he could play with Tom Brady in Tampa. Gronk, when he’s on might be the most unstoppable offensive weapon there is.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you think that the dynasty that was the New England Patriots happened because of their head coach Bill Belichick and his mastery of all things football or was his seemingly magic just the fact that he had Tom Brady at quarterback to build a team around? Further, do you think that Belichick will ever be able to get the Patriots back to what they once were without Brady, and why?

Please give us your thoughts below-

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.