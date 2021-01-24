NFL Expert Picks: 2021 Championship Weekend straight-up winners

Somehow, we are already closing in on the end of the 2020-2021 NFL season. We are at Championship Weekend, with the top-two teams in each conference facing off for a spot in the Super Bowl. We have only three football games remaining this season.

Throughout the year, the contributors here on The Phinsider have run a straight-up winners picks pool. We update that now with our picks for both the AFC Championship and NFC Championship games.

During last weekend’s Divisional Round, Justin Hier and James McKinney both went 3-1, while CT Smith and Kevin Nogle were 2-2. That brings our playoff records to:

CT Smith 6-4

James McKinney 6-4

Justin Hier 6-4

Kevin Nogle 5-5

Josh Houtz went 4-2 in the Wildcard round, but missed making picks last week.

Our overall results on the year, combining the regular season and playoffs, are:

Justin Hier 179-86-1 (67.5%)

James McKinney 178-86-1 (67.3%)

Kevin Nogle 178-87-1 (67.1%)

Josh Houtz 157-80-1 (66.2%)

CT Smith 169-91-1 (64.9%)

Kat Noa has also been making picks this year when she has been able. She finished the regular season 128-52-1 (71.0%).

Here are our picks for the Championship games. You can also check out any picks we made against the spread by clicking the tabs at the top of the chart: