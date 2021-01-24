The Splash Zone 1/24/21: Dolphins Add Two New Coaches

Brian Flores continues to shake up his coaching staff as he hired two new guys yesterday on the offensive side. The Dolphins will have a new quarterbacks coach as Robby Brown will not be back for the next season. Charlie Frye will be taking over those duties, coming from Central Michigan where he held the titles of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan. Frye actually has a connection to Tua Tagovailoa as Frye coached Tagovailoa the Elite 11 competition for high school quarterbacks.

Along with the Frye hiring, Flores has brought in New Mexico quarterbacks coach, Jordan Salkin. No word on who will be taking the offensive coordinator position. If it was an in house candidate I think it would have be announced by now. Perhaps Flores is waiting to talk to someone on one of the staffs currently in the playoffs.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins hire a quarterback coach with connection to Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has dipped into the college ranks for two new offensive assistant coaches, including a quarterbacks coach who previously worked with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

