Dolphins name Charlie Frye QB coach, Jordan Salkin offensive assistant

We still don’t know who Brian Flores will name as the Miami Dolphins' next offensive coordinator, but that hasn’t stopped the team from announcing several key hires to the offensive coaching staff.

According to the team’s official website, the Miami Dolphins have hired former Cleveland Browns QB and Central Michigan offensive coordinator Charlie Frye to be the team’s next QB coach.

We have parted ways with quarterbacks coach Robby Brown. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 23, 2021

Frye checks all the boxes.

He’s young, smart, and innovative.

But one thing that can’t go unnoticed, is Frye’s relationship with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. A relationship that started many years ago, according to Bucky Brooks of NFL.com.

Interesting nugget on this hiring. Frye was @Tua coach at @Elite11 /@TheOpening when we won the 7v7 title. He has great chemistry with him and understands how to craft plays around his skills. Don’t underestimate the value of that previous relationship and connection. ❤️ https://t.co/0hgdOdqBG2 — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 23, 2021

Frye was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round (67th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft. He later went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders before beginning his coaching career as offensive coordinator of Jones High School in Orlando, Florida. (2012-2013)

Frye will be the Dolphins' third QB coach in as many years.

One other signing the Dolphins made to their offensive coaching staff was the hiring of New Mexico QB coach Jordan Salkin as an offensive assistant.