Miami Herald: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets over Dolphins

The flurry of Deshaun Watson rumors refuse to slow down just weeks into the NFL offseason.

Armando Salguero, columnist for the Miami Herald reported on Saturday that the quarterback of the Houston Texans has a new team he would like to play for — the New York Jets.

NEW...Deshaun Watson has a pecking order of teams he’d like to play for. Dolphins aren’t No. 1https://t.co/87INNlJNTl — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 23, 2021

After weeks of speculation and hypothetical trades that could send Watson to Miami, it is now being reported that while he would like to play for the Dolphins, they’re second on his list behind the Jets.

“Watson this week told people the Jets are his top preference among the teams he’d like to be traded to because they hired Robert Saleh to be their coach,” Salguero wrote. “Watson values Saleh so much he wanted the Texans to interview him for their vacant head coach job.”

Watson is yet to request a trade from Houston and with these rumors come plenty of questions.

Is this a leak from Houston to make the Dolphins pay more? Does Watson really want to play for New York? Can Watson choose his own team and bring down the price with his no-trade clause?

It is worth noting that Houston’s general manager, Nick Caserio loved Tagovailoa coming out of college.

I’ve said this before here and on my radio show (@micdup1013)...



Nick Caserio LOVED Tua coming out. Didn’t have a shot at him with the Patriots.



So I do think the idea of—if you’re going to lose Watson—replacing him with Tua (plus picks) is the most attractive option. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2021

The Jets (2 and 23) and Dolphins (3 and 18) both have two picks in the first round of the NFL draft. New York also has an additional third round pick, but the Dolphins have four of the top-50, owning Houston’s first (third overall) and second (36 overall) round picks.

The Dolphins announced coaching signings on Saturday that can be connected to Tagovailoa remaining Miami’s quarterback, but it seems that the rumors aren’t going to slow down any time soon.

Fans have been divided when it comes to Miami’s starting quarterback, but it is safe to say that everyone would agree that they would prefer not to face Watson in Jet-green twice a year.