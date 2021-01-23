Phinsider Question Of The Day - NFL Conference Championship Round Edition 01/23/2021

This is the last PQOTD post until the NFL Playoffs resume tomorrow. With that, we have our usual predictions question of the day before game day. The Phinsider Question Of The Day is a short and simple one. Which team do you expect to win each game and advance to the Super Bowl and why? Feel free to predict a final score for each of the games as well. As a quick memory refresh, I will list each game to be played this coming weekend below.

So please give us your thought’s below in the comments section-

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread) also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.