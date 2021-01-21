Phinsider Question Of The Day 01/21/2021

As a fellow long-suffering Miami Dolphins fan, I too have long awaited the day that the shine might wear off of the New England Patriots and they would no longer rule the AFC East. Most of us of course saw this dream going right along with our own Dolphins ascending to the top of the AFC East and once again being a team that might each and every year challenge for a spot in the Super Bowl. Well, the first part had finally happened but alas we as a fan base, despiting feeling that our team is much better than it once was, are still waiting on that ascension to the top of our division.

Instead of the Dolphins, it’s a nemesis from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s, the Buffalo Bills that have risen to the top in the absence of the Patriots. Given our final game of the season against those very Bills, the Dolphins, as a team, have a good way to still go before overtaking the division. We all know that one thing that we need to see in order to take that kind of a step is to see much improvement from our 2020 number 5 overall pick, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua, given what we saw in his rookie season has a ton of work to do to get up to speed with the NFL game and I assume that all Dolphins fans take this as a given.

So with all of that in mind Todays Phinsider Question Of The Day, is outside of a massive improvement at the quarterback position, namely with Tua, where else does this team need to improve before they can legitimately challenge the Buffalo Bills for the rule of the AFC East? It can be an upgrade at certain positions (which I know we all know need to be made but you tell us where) or even an upgrade in coaching or a change in coaching philosophy on a certain side of the ball or with a certain position group.

Give us your thoughts below on what you would like to see happen if not just this offseason but at least in the next couple of seasons so that we can take that next step-

