PHINSIDER RADIO EXITS THE TWILIGHT ZONE: Tua Tagovailoa no matter what

It may have taken a bit longer due to technical difficulties, but Phinsider Radio has completed its trip into the Twilight Zone to take a peak at Miami’s future.

Following a show about how the team could look with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, we break down how the Dolphins could look without a league-altering trade with the Houston quarterback.

The conversation begins with a look at Miami’s offensive coordinator position, which remains empty. The guys suggest that the team will likely fill the position before next week’s Senior Bowl, even though it isn’t guaranteed.

@3YardsPerCarry @ckparrot @houtz @Alf_Arteaga @SiClancy FYI guys, Jim Nagy just said on Joe Rose Show that Miami doesn’t have to have an OC for Senior bowl and they have the current staff to run a basic offense since the rules at Senior Bowl keeps things simple. — GusGusM. (@GusGus1388) January 21, 2021

Once Miami’s coaching staff is solidified, the team can work on rebuilding an offense that needs a major facelift. With Miami’s war chest of draft picks and reasonable amount of cap space, the guys look at the different directions the team can take to improve the roster.

Could DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris be just what the unit needs? Or could taking Penei Sewell solidify the offensive line for years to come? Maybe the team could make a few trades and keep picks stockpiled?

While in the Twilight Zone, the guys were able to look at all these possibilities for the Dolphins. Either way, there is an understanding that the Miami Dolphins will need three-to-four capable wide receivers to maximize Tagovailoa’s efficiency.

The Dolphins have the flexibility to do plenty of different things this offseason, which includes trading for Watson, but the guys think a deal is highly unlikely to get done. With that said, General Manager Chris Greir and Coach Brian Flores have the opportunity to bring plenty of talent to Miami.