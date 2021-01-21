 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Senior Bowl 2021: Najee Harris added to Miami Dolphins’ National team roster

By Kevin Nogle
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins will coach the National team during the 2021 Senior Bowl, and they continue to land key 2021 NFL Draft prospects on their roster. On Monday, news broke that the Dolphins would have get an up-close look at Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith. While Smith will be unable to take part in on-field work due to a thumb injury, he will be in on all the team meetings and be able to work with the Dolphins’ staff. Smith is considered among the favorites for Miami’s third-overall pick in April’s prospect selection process.

Now, Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, has announced the addition of Smith’s Alabama teammate, running back Najee Harris, to the National roster. Harris is considered a first-round prospect, and could be Miami’s target with their 18th-overall selection.

Nagy added the plan is for Harris to be a “full participant” during the week’s practices and game, but that the running back has been dealing with an ankle injury since playing against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. The medical staff in Mobile, Alabama, where the game is held annually, will determine if Harris will be fully available throughout the week.

Miami needs offensive weapons to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who played with both Smith and Harris at Alabama before being selected with the fifth-overall pick last year. Giving Tagovailoa weapons with whom he is already familiar could speed up the growth of Miami’s offense.

Nagy has been announcing the rosters for both the Dolphins’ National roster and the Carolina Panthers’ American roster by position on Twitter. So far, he has announced the quarterbacks, wide receiver, tight ends, running backs, and offensive linemen. The National roster released so far is: