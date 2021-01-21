Panthers expected to hire Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant offensive line coach

As we wait patiently for the Miami Dolphins to shed some light on who the next offensive coordinator might be, the Carolina Panthers are signing an assistant coach that holds a special place in all of our hearts.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Panthers are expected to name Tony Sparano Jr. as the team’s next assistant offensive line coach.

Tony Sparano Jr is expected to be named assistant OL coach of the Carolina Panthers. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 19, 2021

This is awesome news!

Not only is Tony Sparano’s legacy carried on through his son, but the Panthers get a young, ascending coach who paired alongside Pet Meyer is ready to take Carolina’s offensive line to the next level.

Sparano Jr’s first NFL job was as the Dolphins offensive quality control coach back in 2011. His father, Tony Sparano, was Miami’s head coach from 2008-2011 and led the Miami Dolphins to their last AFC East Championship, which was ironically enough during his first year with the team.

After Miami, Sparano Jr. would then go on to have stints with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hopefully, we get to see the iconic Sparano fist-pump later this season.