2021 NFL Mock Draft: Dan Kadar gives Dolphins offensive firepower

The 2021 NFL Draft is still several months away, with a lot of things still to happen between now and then. That does not mean we are not at the start of 2021 NFL Mock Draft season, a time where we all get sick of the predictions that populate the web. And yet, even as we grow sick of them, we still come back to them to see who is being predicted to land with the Miami Dolphins.

Our friend Dan Kadar released his first 2021 NFL Mock Draft this week. How does he see it playing out? Where could the Dolphins be looking with their two first-round picks?

Kadar sees them looking to one position for both picks. With the third-overall selection, a pick they added in the trade of Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans in 2019, Kadar gives Miami LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, then doubles down on the position with the 18th-overall selection, adding Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman to the Dolphins’ roster.

Of Chase, Kadar explained:

Remember Chase? The last we saw him, he put 228 receiving yards on Clemson in LSU’s national title win. After choosing to sit out this season, Chase has some stiff competition as the top wide receiver prospect with Alabama’s DeVonta Smith coming off a Heisman Trophy season. Chase would give Tua Tagovailoa — or maybe even Deshaun Watson if he’s traded to Miami — a legitimate star wide receiver.

Of Bateman, Kadar wrote:

Other than DeVante Parker, who had 63 receptions this season, no Miami wide receiver had more than 40 catches. The Dolphins need a receiver who can produce, and that’s what Bateman provides.

Could the Dolphins go double wide receiver to start the 2021 NFL Draft? Would it make sense? They need the offensive weaponry, and both Chase and Bateman immediately fill holes on the roster.

Is Chase the better option over DeVonta Smith? There are obvious questions that come from Kadar’s first shot at the 2021 NFL Draft, but getting Miami two offensive weapons seems like a smart move.